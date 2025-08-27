Bigg Boss 19: Kunika Sadanand to Gaurav Khanna — Check Real Ages of Contestants
Bigg Boss 19 features 16 diverse contestants. Here's a look at their real ages, including who’s the youngest and oldest in Salman Khan’s latest season of the controversial reality show.
Kunika Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, and Basir Ali
Kunika Sadanand, one of the popular contestants of Bigg Boss 19, is 61 years old. Gaurav Khanna, known for his role in Anupamaa, is 43, while model and TV actor Baseer Ali is 30.
Nagma Mirajkar, Tanya Mittal, and Zeeshan Quadri
Social media star Nagma Mirajkar, 33, is currently dating Awez Darbar, who is four years younger than her. Tanya Mittal will turn 27 on September 27, while Gangs of Wasseypur writer and actor Zeeshan Qadri is 42 years old.
Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, and Awez Darbar
Nehal Chudasama recently celebrated her 29th birthday on August 22, just before entering Bigg Boss 19. Abhishek Bajaj, known for his roles in TV shows and films, is 32, while dancer and influencer Awez Darbar is 29.
Pranit More, Natalia Janoszek, and Neelam Giri
Comedian Pranit More is 34 years old. Polish actress Natalia Janoszek, who appeared in Housefull 5, is 35, while Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri is 28.
Amaal Mallik, Faranha Bhatt, and Mridul Tiwari
Singer and composer Amaal Mallik is 35 years old. Actress Faranha Bhatt, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, is 28, while popular YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, known for his massive fan following, is currently 24.
Ashnoor Kaur
Ashnoor Kaur, at 21, is the youngest contestant in Bigg Boss 19 this season.