Image Credit : stockPhoto

Even though TV's self-proclaimed "superstar" Gaurav Khanna is up for elimination this week, many people feel he will not be thrown off. According to early voting results, Gaurav has the most votes and is expected to be rescued this week.

Based on X postings, Gaurav leads with around 30-45% of the vote, followed by Abhishek Bajaj or Ashnoor Kaur. Farrhana Bhatt is in jeopardy, with 10-20% of the vote. The voting patterns indicate that Neelam Giri received the fewest votes.