- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Result: Neelam Giri, Farrhana Bhatt in Danger Zone? Check Who Tops the List
Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Result: Neelam Giri, Farrhana Bhatt in Danger Zone? Check Who Tops the List
Bigg Boss 19's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' is approaching. A JioCinema trailer hints Pranit More may return. Mridul rejoices when he sees a familiar person in the video.
Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Result
Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Results: 'Weekend Ka Vaar' is almost around the corner! Once again, we may see one or two Bigg Boss 19 competitors leave the house. Five candidates were eliminated in Week 11, and now that it is Friday, the final vote trends are almost here.
Bigg Boss 19: Early Voting Results
Even though TV's self-proclaimed "superstar" Gaurav Khanna is up for elimination this week, many people feel he will not be thrown off. According to early voting results, Gaurav has the most votes and is expected to be rescued this week.
Based on X postings, Gaurav leads with around 30-45% of the vote, followed by Abhishek Bajaj or Ashnoor Kaur. Farrhana Bhatt is in jeopardy, with 10-20% of the vote. The voting patterns indicate that Neelam Giri received the fewest votes.
Bigg Boss 19 ( Close Voting Trend) [Week 11] 🗳️🗳️🗳️
1️⃣ #GauravKhanna 🔝
2️⃣ #AbhisekhBajaj ⬆️
3️⃣ #AshnoorKaur ⬇️
4️⃣ #FarrhanaBhatt
5️⃣ #NeelamGiri ❌#BB19#BiggBoss19
📍Final Voting Trend 📉📈
— Jayash25 (@TayadeJayash) November 7, 2025
The voting queue was ended on Friday, November 7, at 10 a.m
📊 Closing Voting Trend – Bigg Boss 19! 📊
1️⃣ #GauravKhanna
2️⃣ #AbhishekBajaj
3️⃣ #AshnoorKaur
4️⃣ #FarrhanaBhatt
5️⃣ #NeelamGiri
As per the latest trends, the battle for the top spots is heating up 🔥
But the bottom two are clearly in danger zone! ⚠️
Kya Bigg Boss karega single… pic.twitter.com/noDT2pVOol
— Telly Khazana (@tellykhazana) November 7, 2025
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Neelam Giri Be Eliminated?
Neelam is most likely to be dismissed from Week 11's Weekend Ka Vaar program. Throughout the first several weeks, the entire family tried tirelessly to rescue her. She now looks to grasp the game, although many internet discussions suggest that Neelam received the fewest votes this week.
Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Result
These are only estimates; we'll have to wait till Weekend Ka Vaar to see what happens.
Bigg Boss 19 airs new episodes every Monday through Sunday at 9 p.m. on Colours TV and Jio Hotstar.