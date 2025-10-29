Bigg Boss 19: Top 10 Most Popular Contestant Revealed; Check
There's a lot of drama happening in 'Bigg Boss 19.' This time, 9 housemates are nominated because of Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur. Meanwhile, the popularity list of Bigg Boss 19 contestants is out. So, let's find out who has secured the top spot
Who are the show's top 10 contestants?
The list of the top 10 contestants of 'Bigg Boss 19' is out. So, let's find out who got the number 1 position on the popularity list of 'Bigg Boss 19' contestants.
Shahbaz Badesha
Shahbaz Badesha, who appeared as a wild card contestant in 'Bigg Boss 19,' is at the bottom of this list.
Malti Chahar
Malti Chahar is also failing to win people's hearts in 'Bigg Boss 19.' She has secured the 9th position on this list.
Mridul Tiwari
Mridul Tiwari's name is at the eighth spot on this list. People are not particularly fond of Mridul's captaincy.
Tanya Mittal
People aren't too keen on Tanya Mittal's big talk and sarees. She has been ranked seventh on this list.
Pranit More
Pranit More has thoroughly entertained the housemates with his captaincy. He has secured the sixth position on this list.
Amaal Mallik
Popular singer Amaal Mallik has been placed fifth on this list.
Ashnoor Kaur
Ashnoor Kaur is often seen with Abhishek Bajaj on the show. Fans love their chemistry. She has secured the fourth position on this list.
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna has now changed his game plan. Because of this, people are liking him a lot. He has secured the third spot on this list.
Farhana Bhatt
Farhana Bhatt has become a hot topic in the house due to her fights. She has secured the second place on the popularity chart.
Abhishek Bajaj
Abhishek Bajaj's name is at the top of the popular contestants list.