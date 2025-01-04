Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan EXPOSES Chahat Pandey's 5-Year-Long Relationship [Watch]

In Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan exposes Chahat Pandey's secret 5-year relationship, contradicting her mother Bhavana's claims. Avinash Mishra also pressures Chahat to admit it.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 5:16 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 5:16 PM IST

During the family week on Bigg Boss 18, Chahat Pandey's mother, Bhavana Pandey, made a strong appearance, confronting Avinash Mishra about his alleged derogatory remarks about her daughter, calling him a "womaniser." Bhavana went on to say that Chahat has never had, and will never have, a boyfriend.
 

article_image2

In a bold defense of her daughter, Bhavana claimed that Chahat would marry anyone, even a disabled person, if it meant fulfilling her mother's wishes. She fiercely defended Chahat's character, particularly against what she saw as false claims from Avinash.

 

article_image3

Salman Khan later exposed the truth, revealing Chahat's "secret" relationship. In a promo, he showed a picture of Chahat with a cake that read: "5 Years Down. Happy Anniversary, My Love," directly contradicting Bhavana’s earlier statements.

 

article_image4

In the promo, Avinash, who had worked with Chahat, pressured her to admit the relationship. Chahat hesitated, but Avinash confidently stated, "Sabko set pe pata hai," pointing out that the secret was no longer hidden from the team. [WATCH]

