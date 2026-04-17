Bhooth Bangla Villain Revealed: Akshay Kumar to Play Double Role; Read On
Bhoot Bangla Villain Revealed: Akshay Kumar's new horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla', directed by Priyadarshan, is finally out. Besides Akshay, the film stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Govardhan Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles
Who is the villain of 'Bhooth Bangla'?
The trailer already told us that the villain is Vadhusur. But the big question is, who is playing this character? If you watch the film, the actor revealed as Vadhusur just before the interval will leave you completely stunned.
ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Movie Earns THIS; Check Here
Who plays the role of Vadhusur in 'Bhooth Bangla'?
According to the story, Vadhusur is shown as an animated character. But the body his spirit possesses is none other than Akshay Kumar's! That's right, Akshay Kumar himself is Vadhusur, the one terrorising Mangalpur.
Akshay Kumar's double role in 'Bhooth Bangla'
This heroine also has a double role in 'Bhooth Bangla'
It's not just Akshay Kumar with a double role in 'Bhooth Bangla'. Wamiqa Gabbi, who stars opposite him, is also in a dual role. She plays two sisters. Vadhusur kills one sister, and the other one tries to find out the reason behind her death.
Akshay Kumar's second horror-comedy with Priyadarshan
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