5 5 Image Credit : Balaji Motion Pictures

Akshay Kumar's second horror-comedy with Priyadarshan

'Bhooth Bangla' is Akshay Kumar's second horror-comedy with director Priyadarshan. The last time they teamed up for this genre was 19 years ago in 2007 for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which was a semi-hit. Outside of horror-comedies, their last film together was 'Khatta Meetha' in 2010, which did average business. Now, all eyes are on 'Bhooth Bangla' to see how much it earns and if it becomes a hit.