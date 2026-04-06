- Home
- Entertainment
- Bhoot Bangla Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's Horror Comedy to Release On THIS Date
Bhoot Bangla Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's Horror Comedy to Release On THIS Date
Bhoot Bangla Trailer OUT: This movie marks the return of the hit jodi of Akshay and director Priyadarshan after 14 long years. At first glance, this horror-comedy trailer totally nails the mix of laughs and scares
'Bhooth Bangla' trailer is out
Akshay-Priyadarshan's superhit comeback
The magic of the golden trio in 'Bhooth Bangla'
A perfect mix of horror and comedy
The 'Bhooth Bangla' trailer shows a fantastic balance between jokes and mystery. This has always been Priyadarshan's signature style, and 'Bhooth Bangla' seems to present that same trademark comedy in a fresh, new way.
ALSO READ: Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Grand Living Room; Easter Celebration Pictures Go Viral (PHOTOS)
'Bhooth Bangla' release date and paid previews
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.