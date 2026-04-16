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Bhoot Banga to Bad Boy Kartik: 8 movies Releasing THIS Friday In Theatres; Check Here
Friday Releases THIS Week: For all the movie buffs who wait for their weekly dose of cinema, this Friday, April 17, is packed with new releases like Bhoot Bangla and Bad Boy Kartik; Check Full list of new releases here
A mix of films releasing this Friday
This Friday, April 17, is a big day for movie lovers. You've got a mix of Bollywood, South Indian, Odia, and even Hollywood films hitting the big screen. Fans can finally go watch their favourite stars in theatres. Let's check out the full list of movies releasing this week.
Bhooth Bangla
Akshay Kumar and Vamika Gabbi's much-awaited horror-comedy, 'Bhooth Bangla', is releasing on April 17. Priyadarshan has directed this film. For eager fans, some cities will have paid preview shows on April 16.
Madhuvidhu
Director Vishnu Aravind's film 'Madhuvidhu' will release in cinemas on April 17. The movie features Sharaf U Dheen, Kalyani Panicker, Jagadish, and Asees Nedumangad in the main roles.
Mr. X
'Mr. X' is a Tamil spy action-thriller, written and directed by Manu Anand. Lakshman Kumar has produced the film under the Prince Pictures banner. The movie stars Arya, Gautham Ram Karthik, R. Sarathkumar, and Manju Warrier in lead roles.
Bindusagar
The film 'Bindusagar', an Odia comedy-drama, is releasing on April 17. It stars Prakruti Mishra and Deepanwit Dashmohapatra in the lead. Director Abhishek Swain has set the film against the backdrop of Bhubaneswar and Puri.
Kala Gamanam
'Kala Gamanam' is a Telugu drama film scheduled for an April 17 release. The story is a touching love story set in a village, exploring themes like family, loyalty, and sacrifice. Sudhakar Buri has directed the film, which stars Raja Birudula, Lavanya Ramarao, Zabardast Rajamouli, and Sudhakar Buri.
Bad Boy Kartik
'Bad Boy Kartik' is a Telugu action-drama film set to release in theatres on April 17. Ram Desina has directed the movie, which features Naga Shaurya and Vidhi Yadav in the lead. Other films like the Kannada movie 'Kendada Seragu' and Telugu films 'Therachapa' and 'Thimarajupalli TV' are also releasing this Friday.
The Mummy
On Friday, April 17, Hollywood films 'The Mummy' and 'Normal' are also releasing. There's a lot of excitement among people to watch these movies as well.
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