From Assi to Matka King: Exciting New OTT Releases to Watch This Week
Get your popcorn ready! This week brings exciting OTT releases packed with drama, thrill, and entertainment. From long-awaited movies to binge-worthy series, there’s something for everyone across your favorite streaming platforms.
A big week for OTT platforms
The week of April 13 to 19 is going to be a treat for binge-watchers. Top-notch films and web series are releasing one after another on Netflix, ZEE5, and Amazon Prime Video. Let's dive into the details.
The film 'Toaster'
Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's dark comedy, 'Toaster', is dropping on Netflix on April 15. This film is a direct-to-OTT release, so you won't find it in theatres.
Web series 'Margo Got Money Troubles'
Elle Fanning plays a 20-year-old college dropout who gets into wrestling to support her newborn baby in 'Margo Got Money Troubles'. The series, based on Rufi Thorpe's novel, also features Nicole Kidman and Nick Offerman. You can stream it on Netflix from April 15.
The film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'
After its theatrical run, superstar Pawan Kalyan's film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is all set to rock OTT. The movie, also starring Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna, will start streaming on Netflix from April 16.
Web series 'Matka King'
Fans are eagerly waiting for Vijay Varma's much-anticipated web series, 'Matka King'. You can catch this crime drama on Amazon Prime Video starting April 17.
The film 'Assi'
Taapsee Pannu's film 'Assi' is arriving on OTT after its theatrical release. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, you can watch the movie on ZEE5 from April 17.
The film 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'
After its run in cinemas, 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' is now coming to OTT. The film, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, will stream on Netflix from April 17.
The film 'Roommates'
Fans have been waiting to watch the Hollywood comedy 'Roommates' on OTT. You can catch this film on Netflix starting April 17.
Web series 'Alpha Males' Season 5
The popular series 'Alpha Males' is returning with its fifth season. You can watch it on Netflix from April 17.
Web series 'Euphoria' Season 3
Everyone has been waiting for Season 3 of Zendaya and Jacob Elordi's 'Euphoria'. The series, which is based on drug trafficking, can be streamed on Netflix from April 19.
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