Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh, Shilpi Raj's 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' goes viral; song features Subhashree

Entertainment Desk. Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's new song "Kajra Mohabbat Wala" has been released. This song has created a buzz on the internet as soon as it is released. The audience likes the romantic pairing of Subhashree with Pawan Singh.

Pawan Singh's latest song "Kajra Mohabbat Wala" was released on September 6 on the Saregama Hum Bhojpuri YouTube channel.

Kajra Mohabbat Wala has gone viral upon its release. It has got 3.4 million views on YouTube in 24 hours.

Pawan Singh and Shilpi Raj have lent their voices in the song "Kajra Mohabbat Wala". At the same time, the audience is very fond of Pawan Singh's dance moves with Subhashree.

Kajra Mohabbat Wala song has been released on Saregama Hum Bhojpuri channel. It is shot on this grand set in Bollywood movie style.

Regarding the song, Pawan Singh said, "Kajra Mohabbat Wala is very close to my heart. We all have worked very hard in this. Shilpi Raj is always known for her style. A new color of her is being seen in this song.

Pawan Singh told that the fans are showering their love on it. We are getting the fruits of our hard work. At the same time, Power Star has thanked his fans.

The voices in "Kajra Mohabbat Wala" are of Pawan Singh and Shilpi Raj. Ashutosh Tiwari has written this song. Priyanshu Singh has composed the music for it.

Romantic song Kajra Mohabbat Wala song is directed and choreographed by Lucky Vishwakarma. Watch this wonderful romantic song -





Latest Videos