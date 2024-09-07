Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh, Shilpi Raj's 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' goes viral; song features Subhashree

    Entertainment Desk. Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's new song "Kajra Mohabbat Wala" has been released. This song has created a buzz on the internet as soon as it is released. The audience likes the romantic pairing of Subhashree with Pawan Singh.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 11:16 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

    Pawan Singh's latest song "Kajra Mohabbat Wala" was released on September 6 on the Saregama Hum Bhojpuri YouTube channel.

    article_image2

    Kajra Mohabbat Wala has gone viral upon its release. It has got 3.4 million views on YouTube in 24 hours.

    article_image3

    Pawan Singh and Shilpi Raj have lent their voices in the song "Kajra Mohabbat Wala". At the same time, the audience is very fond of Pawan Singh's dance moves with Subhashree.

    article_image4

    Kajra Mohabbat Wala song has been released on Saregama Hum Bhojpuri channel. It is shot on this grand set in Bollywood movie style.

    article_image5

    Regarding the song, Pawan Singh said, "Kajra Mohabbat Wala is very close to my heart. We all have worked very hard in this. Shilpi Raj is always known for her style. A new color of her is being seen in this song.

    article_image6

    Pawan Singh told that the fans are showering their love on it. We are getting the fruits of our hard work. At the same time, Power Star has thanked his fans.

    article_image7

    The voices in "Kajra Mohabbat Wala" are of Pawan Singh and Shilpi Raj. Ashutosh Tiwari has written this song. Priyanshu Singh has composed the music for it.

    article_image8

    Romantic song Kajra Mohabbat Wala song is directed and choreographed by Lucky Vishwakarma. Watch this wonderful romantic song -

