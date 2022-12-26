Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's song ‘Sarso Ke Sagiya’ goes viral on YouTube

    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 4:17 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal's song ‘Sarso Ke Sagiya is going viral among fans. This song has been watched over 62 million times in just a few days. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav is a well-known actor in Bhojpuri cinema. His music and videos are still well-known. Khesari songs, both old and new, are going popular on the internet.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    His music has once again piqued the interest of his followers. The Bhojpuri song 'Sarso Ke Sagiya,' featuring Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani, has gone viral on social media.(WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are becoming increasingly popular on YouTube. This song has received over 62 million views. And fans are outraged by this video, with some even referring to Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the number one Jodi.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans of Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav are many. The on-screen pair is enough to bring the song, music video, or film to life. This couple's fans like seeing them together.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav are seen getting very passionate in the video. For those who are unaware, the duo is one of the most well-known in the Bhojpuri film business.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They have a sizable following. Every music video showcases their chemistry. Fans adore seeing Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav even though this video is in great demand. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo's spectacular performance had the audience captivated. You'll like viewing this video, which is gaining popularity.
     

