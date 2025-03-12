UP HORROR! Jilted lover sets married woman ablaze after she declines to elope with him in Mathura

Read Full Article

Mathura: A man allegedly set his married lover ablaze inside her home after she refused to leave with him, police said. The accused, 28-year-old Umesh, had disguised himself as a woman to enter her house unnoticed. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Hearing the woman's screams, neighbours rushed to help. While attempting to escape, Umesh jumped from the terrace and sustained serious injuries, according to police.

Both Rekha, 30, who suffered severe burns covering more than 70 percent of her body, and Umesh are currently being treated at SN Medical College in Agra, officials confirmed.

Rekha, who lives in Koh village, was alone at home watching television when the incident took place. Her two children, aged seven and five, were at school, while her husband Sanju, who works as a farm labourer, was away on duty, according to Sanjay Kumar Pandey, the officer in charge of Farah police station.

Around midday, Umesh, a resident of Hasanpur village in Haryana and the brother of Rekha’s elder sister-in-law, arrived at her house carrying a bottle of petrol, the officer added.

According to Pandey, Umesh disguised himself as a woman by wearing a lehenga and was dropped off near the village by a friend on a bike. He gained entry into Rekha’s house through the terrace, went into her room, and demanded that she go with him. When she refused, he doused her with petrol and set her ablaze.

Hearing Rekha’s screams, neighbors hurried to assist her, while Umesh attempted to flee by jumping off the terrace but sustained serious injuries, the officer added.

Upon arriving at the scene, police shifted both Rekha and Umesh to the Farah Community Health Centre. Given the severity of their injuries, they were later referred to SN Medical College in Agra for advanced treatment, officials said.

Pandey explained that Umesh frequently visited Rekha’s home, and over time, they became involved in a relationship. On August 31 last year, Rekha left her home with him. Following a complaint filed by her family, she was located and brought back from Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh on February 10, he added.

Following the incident, Rekha had cut ties with Umesh, recognizing her earlier mistake, the official stated. However, when she refused to leave with him again, he lost his temper and attempted to kill her.

Pandey mentioned that no official complaint has been filed so far. "Our immediate focus is on ensuring both receive the necessary medical care. Once a formal complaint is submitted, appropriate legal action will be taken," he added.

