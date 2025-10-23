Bhai Dooj 2025: 5 Films You Can Watch With Your Siblings Today
Bhai Dooj 2025: Celebrate the spirit of Bhai Dooj with laughter, love, and nostalgia! Here are 5 must-watch movies that beautifully capture sibling bonds — perfect for spending the day with your brother or sister
Bhai Dooj Movies
Celebrate the bond between siblings today. Spend a heartfelt day filled with love, laughter. These 5 movies are apt for watching with your siblings on this special occasion. Check full list here
Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
A dysfunctional family’s cruise trip turns into a journey of self-discovery. Sibling duo Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra shine as supportive siblings who understand each other better than anyone else.
Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999)
This family classic celebrates unity and sibling love. From shared joys to misunderstandings, it reminds us that no bond is stronger than that between brothers and sisters who stand together.
Kapoor & Sons (2016)
Two estranged brothers return home and rediscover the meaning of family. With stellar performances by Fawad Khan and Sidharth Malhotra, it’s a touching story about love, rivalry, and reconciliation.
Little Women (2019)
Greta Gerwig’s adaptation celebrates sisterhood in all its forms — rivalry, love, and dreams. The March sisters’ bond reflects every sibling dynamic, making it the perfect international pick for the occasion.
Iqbal (2005)
A heartwarming story of a hearing-impaired boy chasing his cricket dream, supported by his loving sister. Their bond and determination make this a deeply emotional and inspiring watch for Bhai Dooj.