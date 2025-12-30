Beyonce Becomes a Billionaire, Joins Music’s Most Exclusive Club: Forbes
Beyoncé has officially become a billionaire, joining a small handful of singers who have achieved this financial milestone, according to Forbes. She has now joined an elite group.
Beyonce has officially entered music's most exclusive club, and this time there are a billion reasons to rejoice. According to Forbes, the worldwide superstar has become a billionaire, making her the sixth singer in history to reach that milestone.
She has now joined an elite group that includes her husband Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna.
The success demonstrates Beyonce's long-term strategy, which is based not just on chart-topping songs, but also on ownership, vision, and persistent reinvention. In recent years, her supremacy has been particularly difficult to overlook. The Renaissance World Tour in 2023 alone made about $600 million, and her 2024 country record Cowboy Carter helped underpin what would become the world's highest-grossing concert tour in 2025.
Parkwood Entertainment, which Beyonc launched in 2008, has played a significant role in her financial success. According to Forbes, Parkwood controls her career and produces her songs, films, and live acts, frequently covering production costs to maintain more control over earnings.
According to Forbes, Parkwood created the Cowboy Carter Tour, which grossed more than $400 million in ticket sales and another $50 million in merchandising. Beyonce increased her profit margins dramatically by producing the tour in-house. Forbes believes she earned $148 million in 2025 before taxes, making her the world's third-highest paid singer.
Touring, however, is only one aspect of Beyonce's billion-dollar business. The diva allegedly made over $60 million from her 2019 Netflix documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce. In 2024, she is also expected to earn $50 million for her eye-catching halftime performance at Netflix's first-ever Christmas Day NFL game.
Her commercial savvy applies to the movies as well. Beyonce created a concert video for her Renaissance World Tour and decided to distribute it straight through AMC. The approach paid off, as she received nearly half of the film's $44 million global box office profit.
