Image Credit : our own

She has now joined an elite group that includes her husband Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna.

The success demonstrates Beyonce's long-term strategy, which is based not just on chart-topping songs, but also on ownership, vision, and persistent reinvention. In recent years, her supremacy has been particularly difficult to overlook. The Renaissance World Tour in 2023 alone made about $600 million, and her 2024 country record Cowboy Carter helped underpin what would become the world's highest-grossing concert tour in 2025.