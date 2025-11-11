Beyonce and her mother, Tina Knowles, were guests at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party. Tina praised the event on Instagram as 'one of the best' ever, highlighting the music, food, and decor. The star-studded bash also featured other celebs.

Tina Knowles praises 'one of the best' parties

In an Instagram post from the event shared on Monday, November 10, Tina captioned the photo, "Saturday night we attended the party of @krisjenner it was such a fun party." Tina wrote, "One of the best I've ever been to, the decor was beautiful, the music was jamming from Bruno Mars to one of the best DJ sets ever, to delicious food and people dancing, laughing, and having fun." Tina also noted "Kris looked gorgeous", and she "felt the love and the celebration of Jenner's life." "Happy Birthday Kris," she added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinaknowles)

Star-Studded Fashion at the Event

At the event, Tina wore dazzling Lorraine Schwartz silver earrings paired with a glittering red long-sleeve dress that featured an asymmetrical neckline. She wore her hair in old Hollywood-inspired waves, according to People.

Beyonce wore a black sweater dress with a velvet ruffled hem. She accessorised the chic look with black tights, sheer gloves, and statement silver jewellery, including a thick silver necklace. Her hair was styled in bouncy waves, parted to one side.

Jenner wore a red strapless dress with ruffles along the bust and a tiered ruffled skirt. The vintage gown originated from Givenchy Haute Couture's fall/winter 2002 collection, designed by Alexander McQueen, which she sourced from the celeb-loved vintage retailer LILY et Cie, according to People.

Behind-the-Scenes and Celebrity Guests

In a vlog shared on TikTok on November 10, Kim Kardashian shared a behind-the-scenes look at how her mother's extravagant party came together, including several celebrity cameos. Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick, Paris Hilton, Stassie Karanikolaou, Justin Bieber, and the birthday girl herself all made appearances in the video, according to People. (ANI)