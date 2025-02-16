'Barfi' actress Ileana D'cruz announces second pregnancy; Check HERE

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has begun 2025 on a joyful note as she prepares to welcome her second child with husband Michael Dolan. She subtly confirmed her pregnancy through an Instagram post, delighting fans. As she embraces motherhood again, her personal and professional journey continues to draw attention

Ileana D’Cruz Announces Second Pregnancy

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has started 2025 on a joyful note as she prepares to welcome her second child with husband Michael Dolan. The ‘Barfi’ star recently confirmed her pregnancy in a subtle yet endearing way. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a glimpse of her late-night cravings along with an antacid. Alongside the image, she hinted at her pregnancy by referencing a popular trend, indirectly confirming the news to her fans

New Year Reflections Sparked Speculation

At the beginning of the year, Ileana posted a heartfelt video documenting special moments with her family. The clip captured her and Michael cherishing time with their little son while reflecting on the past months. In one emotional segment from October, she briefly held up a positive pregnancy test, which caught the attention of fans. Some followers speculated about a second baby arriving in 2025, with one even questioning whether they were reading too much into the scene

Marriage and Motherhood Journey

Ileana and Michael Dolan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2023. That same year, in April, she surprised fans by announcing her first pregnancy through an Instagram post featuring a baby onesie, expressing her excitement for the arrival of her child. A few months later, in August, she shared the joyous news of her son’s birth, describing their overwhelming happiness and love for their newborn



Career Updates and Future Projects

On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The film, featuring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, faced challenges at the box office, earning only Rs 5.5 crore globally. As of now, the actress has not revealed any details about her upcoming projects

Latest Videos