'Barfi' actress Ileana D'cruz announces second pregnancy; Check HERE

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has begun 2025 on a joyful note as she prepares to welcome her second child with husband Michael Dolan. She subtly confirmed her pregnancy through an Instagram post, delighting fans. As she embraces motherhood again, her personal and professional journey continues to draw attention

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 16, 2025, 12:06 PM IST

Ileana D’Cruz Announces Second Pregnancy

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has started 2025 on a joyful note as she prepares to welcome her second child with husband Michael Dolan. The ‘Barfi’ star recently confirmed her pregnancy in a subtle yet endearing way. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a glimpse of her late-night cravings along with an antacid. Alongside the image, she hinted at her pregnancy by referencing a popular trend, indirectly confirming the news to her fans

budget 2025
article_image2

New Year Reflections Sparked Speculation

At the beginning of the year, Ileana posted a heartfelt video documenting special moments with her family. The clip captured her and Michael cherishing time with their little son while reflecting on the past months. In one emotional segment from October, she briefly held up a positive pregnancy test, which caught the attention of fans. Some followers speculated about a second baby arriving in 2025, with one even questioning whether they were reading too much into the scene

article_image3

Marriage and Motherhood Journey

Ileana and Michael Dolan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2023. That same year, in April, she surprised fans by announcing her first pregnancy through an Instagram post featuring a baby onesie, expressing her excitement for the arrival of her child. A few months later, in August, she shared the joyous news of her son’s birth, describing their overwhelming happiness and love for their newborn
 

article_image4

Career Updates and Future Projects

On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The film, featuring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, faced challenges at the box office, earning only Rs 5.5 crore globally. As of now, the actress has not revealed any details about her upcoming projects

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela share INTENSE romantic scene from Anurag Basu's untitled drama [WATCH] ATG

Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela share INTENSE romantic scene from Anurag Basu's untitled drama [WATCH]

YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary chased, attacked by 'goons' for making roasting videos, shares ordeal (WATCH) shk

YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary chased, attacked by 'goons' for making roasting videos, shares ordeal (WATCH)

Priyanka Chopra's guide to success: 7 inspiring quotes that transform you MEG

Priyanka Chopra's guide to success: 7 inspiring quotes that transform you

WWE SmackDown: Three shocking events from this week's Friday night event

WWE SmackDown: Three shocking events from this week's Friday night event

Before Ranveer Allahbadia, Kanan Gill asked the same shocking question, old video goes viral (WATCH) ddr

Before Ranveer Allahbadia, Kanan Gill asked the same shocking question, old video goes viral (WATCH)

Recent Stories

YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Not Vidyaa but THIS is Armaan's REAL mother ATG

YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Not Vidyaa but THIS is Armaan's REAL mother

PHOTOS 'Chhaava' actress Diana Penty inspired party style saree

[PHOTOS] 'Chhaava' actress Diana Penty inspired party style saree

New Delhi stampede: Deceased's kin recounts chaos, says panic broke after sudden platform change announcement shk

New Delhi stampede: Deceased's kin recounts chaos, says panic broke after sudden platform change announcement

Gold price RISES after Valentine's Day: Check 24k rates on February 16 ATG

Gold price RISES after Valentine's Day: Check 24k rates on February 16

8 unique ways to experience Europe like a local

8 unique ways to experience Europe like a local

Recent Videos

Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Video Icon
Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Solar Panels Installed in Space Operate?

Infographic Hub | How Solar Panels Installed in Space Operate?

Video Icon
Delhi Metro Chaos! 😱 Passengers JUMP Exit Gate at Jama Masjid 🔥 Viral Video Sparks Debate

Delhi Metro Chaos! 😱 Passengers JUMP Exit Gate at Jama Masjid 🔥 Viral Video Sparks Debate

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Om Birla Takes HOLY DIP at Triveni Sangam

Maha Kumbh 2025: Om Birla Takes HOLY DIP at Triveni Sangam

Video Icon