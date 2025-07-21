Image Credit : Instagram

Badshah harshly criticized the African man

On Sunday (July 20), Badshah reacted to the video on Twitter, writing, "Even a rooster will be embarrassed. Yaar was not hungry for the chicken, but for the chappal on that face." Badshah further added, "True strength is in respecting what you don't understand."

After this video went viral, internet users expressed their anger on this person. Many people said that he deliberately went to a vegetarian restaurant and tried to corrupt people's religion.