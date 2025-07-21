- Home
Badshah reacts strongly to viral video of man eating chicken at ISKCON, calls it disrespectful act
Badshah reacts strongly to viral video of man eating chicken at ISKCON, calls it disrespectful act
Badshah has reacted to the viral video of an African man eating chicken at the ISKCON Veg Restaurant. He said, "Even the chicken would be ashamed." Internet users have condemned this act.
Rapper and singer Badshah has reacted to the viral video of a man eating chicken at ISKCON's pure veg restaurant. An African-British man comes to the restaurant with KFC food. He takes out the chicken and starts eating it in front of the devotees eating there. Its video is going viral, which has caused outrage among the people. Badshah reacted to this and wrote, "Even the chicken will be embarrassed.
The man deliberately ate chicken at a vegetarian restaurant
In the viral clip, the man asks about some food at the restaurant counter. After this, two women present there talk to him. Suddenly, this man takes out a KFC box from his polythene. He places it on the counter and starts eating a piece of chicken. After this, the woman at the counter asks him to leave the restaurant. But this African man shamelessly offers chicken to her and another helper to eat. Then he is seen roaming around the entire restaurant with a piece of chicken. Many people sitting and eating here make a very bad face after seeing this. An employee of the restaurant asks him to leave. But he deliberately goes to every corner of the restaurant and carries out this dirty act himself.
Horrendous. 😳😡
This African-British youth entered into ISKCON’s Govinda restaurant - knowingly that it’s pure Veg restaurant - asked if there’s meat available, then pulled out his KFC box and not only ate chicken (chewed like a 🐷), but also offered others working/eating in… pic.twitter.com/TtPJz9Jg7m
— Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) July 19, 2025
Badshah harshly criticized the African man
On Sunday (July 20), Badshah reacted to the video on Twitter, writing, "Even a rooster will be embarrassed. Yaar was not hungry for the chicken, but for the chappal on that face." Badshah further added, "True strength is in respecting what you don't understand."
After this video went viral, internet users expressed their anger on this person. Many people said that he deliberately went to a vegetarian restaurant and tried to corrupt people's religion.
Even the chicken would be embarrassed. Dude wasnt hungry for chicken, he was hungry for some 🩴 on that face. True strength is in respecting what you dont understand. https://t.co/vKHmoIfozI
— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) July 20, 2025