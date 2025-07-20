The incident has triggered outrage on the internet. “The intentional violation of a cultural and religious norm in this manner is a clear demonstration of intolerance that cannot be tolerated in any civilized society,” one social media user wrote.

London: A video showing an African-British man eating non-vegetarian food inside ISKCON's Govinda restaurant, a well-known pure vegetarian establishment in London, has sparked anger. In the video, a man approaches a restaurant worker and asks if they serve meat. When the woman at the counter responds that they do not, he pulls out a non-vegetarian meal from KFC and begins eating it in front of her.

Moreover, he offered the non-vegetarian food to others in the restaurant, including both employees and customers, which led to visible unease among those present. The incident quickly intensified, prompting staff to call security. He was eventually escorted out of the establishment for causing a disturbance. The incident has triggered outrage on the internet, with several Indians calling for action against the man. “The intentional violation of a cultural and religious norm in this manner is a clear demonstration of intolerance that cannot be tolerated in any civilized society,” one social media user wrote.

ISKCON, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, is a global spiritual movement founded in 1966 by A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. Rooted in the teachings of Lord Krishna, it promotes bhakti yoga — the path of devotion — through practices like mantra chanting, vegetarianism, and community service. With temples and outreach programs worldwide, ISKCON aims to spread spiritual awareness and foster a sense of peace and unity.