Baahubali 3 may introduce a new hero as director Rajamouli plans a fresh lead, possibly replacing Prabhas. Fans are eager to see who will take on this iconic role next.
Baahubali Made History
The Baahubali films put Telugu cinema on the world map. Directed by Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion took Telugu cinema to the next level. It also made Prabhas the first pan-Indian star from Tollywood.
No matter how many films come and go, Baahubali's history remains. With a star cast including Prabhas, Anushka, Rana Daggubati, and Tamannaah, this movie rewrote Indian box office records and propelled Telugu cinema forward.
Baahubali Collections
Baahubali also set records in terms of collections in Indian film history. The Baahubali franchise films together collected over 2500 crores. It is estimated that if this film is re-released, it has the potential to easily collect 50 crores. Even though Dangal came as a competitor to Baahubali, it couldn't erase Baahubali's record. Moreover, Baahubali gave Prabhas fans worldwide.
Especially in Japan, Prabhas has die-hard fans. Japan is filled with Prabhas merchandise, tattoos, and more. Some hardcore fans even come to India from Japan at their own expense to wait in front of Prabhas's house in Hyderabad. The impact of Baahubali was that significant. It goes without saying what kind of stardom Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Rana, and others gained from this film. People were blown away by Ramya Krishna as Sivagami.
Baahubali Completes Ten Years
Baahubali recently completed ten years. Baahubali: The Beginning was released in 2015. The movie team is getting ready to celebrate the film's 10th anniversary. Currently, the trend of re-releases is going on in the film industry. Star heroes' old films are getting a good response, and some stars are raking in huge collections even in re-releases.
Recently, hit films of star heroes like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, NTR, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Balakrishna have been re-released. Mahesh Babu's 'Khaleja' re-release was a blockbuster.
As part of this trend, the team is also going to re-release Baahubali. However, instead of releasing just one part, they are going to edit 'Baahubali 1' and 'Baahubali 2' together as a single film. This film will be grandly re-released on October 31, 2025, under the name 'Baahubali: The Epic'.
Planning Baahubali Part 3 without Prabhas
It goes without saying how big of a hit both Baahubali films were. Rajamouli's father and writer, Rajendra Prasad, once revealed that there would be a Part 3 for this film. However, there's talk of a twist in Baahubali 3. It's hard to imagine this film without Rajamouli, Prabhas, Anushka, and Kattappa. However, it seems that Part 3 will be made without Prabhas and Anushka, who played the hero and heroine in Baahubali Part 1 and Part 2.
There's strong talk that another hero will star in Baahubali 3. However, it remains to be seen who the hero will be in Part 3. Another interesting point is that Prabhas will reportedly only appear in a small cameo role in this film. Filmnagar talk suggests there's a possibility of casting a young hero from Bollywood as the main character. Who this young hero is remains a secret. But this casting decision is said to bring a new dimension to the film.
Fans are eagerly waiting for this project, which will be directed by Rajamouli. It's still a suspense whether Baahubali 3 will continue with the Mahishmati kingdom or come with a new storyline. The two Baahubali films are going to be re-released soon. Fans feel it would be good if an announcement about Baahubali 3 is made at this time. They say that if an announcement is made then, it would be a box office-shaking update. We have to wait until October to see who will appear as the hero in Baahubali 3 and whether there will be an official announcement about Baahubali 3.
Baahubali to be Re-released
They are planning to release a newly edited version combining both Baahubali films. If Baahubali is re-released, it is certain to collect over 50 crores, they say. So far, many films have been re-released and created records. Among the films that have collected the highest gross in re-releases, Sanam Teri Kasam collected 41 crores, and Tumbbad collected 38 crores.
Coming to Telugu, superstar Mahesh Babu's Murari collected over 10 crores, and Khaleja collected over 9 crores. Film analysts say that if Baahubali is released, all these records are sure to be broken. Moreover, since they are combining two films, adding some content, and making a reloaded version, there is a possibility that this film will receive a response similar to new films. Prabhas fans and Baahubali fans are eagerly waiting for this film.
Will Baahubali go to Censor Again?
Baahubali 1 has a duration of 2 hours and 38 minutes, while Baahubali 2 has a duration of 2 hours and 31 minutes. In total, the film's runtime will be over 5 hours. However, since it's not possible to release such a long film, they are reportedly going to cut unnecessary scenes and some songs, shorten it to three and a half hours, and add things to increase interest.
It is also known that the additions include deleted scenes that were removed earlier. This will be new to the film and will further increase interest in the movie. They say that to release this special edition, it will have to go to the censor board again. They are going to release the first part of Baahubali up to the interval and the second part of the film after the interval as the second part.