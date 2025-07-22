Image Credit : Facbook / Baahubali

Planning Baahubali Part 3 without Prabhas

It goes without saying how big of a hit both Baahubali films were. Rajamouli's father and writer, Rajendra Prasad, once revealed that there would be a Part 3 for this film. However, there's talk of a twist in Baahubali 3. It's hard to imagine this film without Rajamouli, Prabhas, Anushka, and Kattappa. However, it seems that Part 3 will be made without Prabhas and Anushka, who played the hero and heroine in Baahubali Part 1 and Part 2.

There's strong talk that another hero will star in Baahubali 3. However, it remains to be seen who the hero will be in Part 3. Another interesting point is that Prabhas will reportedly only appear in a small cameo role in this film. Filmnagar talk suggests there's a possibility of casting a young hero from Bollywood as the main character. Who this young hero is remains a secret. But this casting decision is said to bring a new dimension to the film.

Fans are eagerly waiting for this project, which will be directed by Rajamouli. It's still a suspense whether Baahubali 3 will continue with the Mahishmati kingdom or come with a new storyline. The two Baahubali films are going to be re-released soon. Fans feel it would be good if an announcement about Baahubali 3 is made at this time. They say that if an announcement is made then, it would be a box office-shaking update. We have to wait until October to see who will appear as the hero in Baahubali 3 and whether there will be an official announcement about Baahubali 3.