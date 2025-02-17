Ayesha Shukla to Ameesha Patel: Bollywood stars spotted at 'The Roshans' documentary premiere [PHOTOS]

Bollywood stars gathered for the launch of 'The Roshans' documentary, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Mallika Sherawat, and many more. Watch the documentary to uncover untold stories of the Roshan family.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 12:33 PM IST

Ayesha Jhulka and Ameesha Patel at the premiere

Rakesh Roshan launched his documentary 'The Roshans' in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebrities attended. Ayesha Jhulka and Ameesha Patel stole the show with their presence.

Mahima Chaudhry at the documentary premiere

Mahima Chaudhry was also seen at 'The Roshans' documentary event, streaming on Netflix. Rakesh Roshan posed with his daughter and wife.

Anu Malik and Neetu Singh at the event

Anu Malik attended 'The Roshans' documentary launch with his daughter. Neetu Singh also graced the event.

Hrithik, Shabana, and Javed at the launch

Hrithik Roshan looked dashing at the documentary launch. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were also spotted.

Mallika Sherawat and Kumar Taurani at premiere

Mallika Sherawat looked stunning in a red off-shoulder dress. Producer Kumar S Taurani attended with his son Girish.

Poonam Sinha and Rajesh Roshan at the event

Poonam Sinha was seen at the documentary launch. Music composer Rajesh Roshan attended with his daughter Pashmina.

Aditya Seal and Vaani Kapoor at the launch

Aditya Seal appeared with his wife, and Vaani Kapoor also attended 'The Roshans' documentary launch.

Udit Narayan and the Shroffs at the event

Singer Udit Narayan was spotted at the documentary launch event. Tiger and Jackie Shroff were also present.

