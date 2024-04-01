Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avneet Kaur trolled for posing inside private jet; one Netizen says, 'Rent A Plane Just To Show Off'

    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Avneet Kaur came to Instagram and shared some amazing photographs from her maiden journey in a privately owned plane. Netizens seized the opportunity to reply.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Avneet Kaur is one of the most attractive young actors. She continues to give beautiful insights into her life, leaving her followers in amazement.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    For those who are unfamiliar, the stunning beauty began her journey into the realm of glitter and glamour by appearing in the 2010 dance reality programme Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. 

    article_image3

    Unfortunately, she was eliminated before reaching the semi-finals. Following that, she appeared in Dance Ke Superstars and made her acting debut in Meri Maa, a famous serial in 2012.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She just made her Bollywood debut in Tiku Weds Sheru, directed by Kangana Ranaut and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Avneet Kaur took a variety of photographs, including a privately owned plane, to Instagram and published them.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She finished her appearance for the day with a white co-ord set consisting of a jacket top, matching-hued trousers and a black bralette. Furthermore, Avneet kept her style simple with a middle-parted bun hairdo. Sharing the photographs, she wrote:
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Soon after Avneet shared the photo on social media, netizens reacted. While her followers were overjoyed to congratulate her, other netizens speculated that Avneet did so to brag about her newfound ownership of a private plane in front of others.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Others likened her to Raghav Sharma, another renowned influencer who shared identical photos with the same jet plane.

