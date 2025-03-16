Australian cricketer David Warner to star in Telugu movie 'Robinhood'? Here's what we know

Read Full Gallery

Former Australian Cricketer David Warner to make his Telugu debut in 'Robinhood' alongside Sreeleela and Nithiin. Read full details here

Former Australian cricketer David Warner, widely recognized for his dynamic batting skills, is set to make a special appearance in the upcoming Telugu film Robinhood . This film stars Nithiin and Sreeleela in key roles and is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 28.

Announcing the news on his X account, Warner expressed his excitement about joining Indian cinema and mentioned that he thoroughly enjoyed shooting for the project. He also revealed the film's poster, offering fans a glimpse of his look in the movie.

Film Details: Robinhood is directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film's music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and marks the second collaboration between Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula after their successful venture Bheeshma.