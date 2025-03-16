Australian cricketer David Warner to star in Telugu movie 'Robinhood'? Here's what we know
Former Australian Cricketer David Warner to make his Telugu debut in 'Robinhood' alongside Sreeleela and Nithiin. Read full details here
Former Australian cricketer David Warner, widely recognized for his dynamic batting skills, is set to make a special appearance in the upcoming Telugu film Robinhood. This film stars Nithiin and Sreeleela in key roles and is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 28.
Announcing the news on his X account, Warner expressed his excitement about joining Indian cinema and mentioned that he thoroughly enjoyed shooting for the project. He also revealed the film's poster, offering fans a glimpse of his look in the movie.
Film Details: Robinhood is directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film's music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and marks the second collaboration between Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula after their successful venture Bheeshma.
Warner's Popularity in India: Warner, who gained immense popularity in India as the former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain and IPL 2016 winner, has often shown his love for Telugu cinema. During the COVID-19 lockdown, his dance videos featuring popular Telugu songs such as Srivalli from Pushpa and Mind Block from Sarileru Neekevvaru further strengthened his fan base beyond cricket