Audrey Hepburn to Kate Winslet: Top 7 most beautiful British actress who ruled Hollywood

Here are seven of the most glamorous English actresses, known for their style, elegance and they ruled Hollywood at their prime

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 4:14 PM IST

Kate Winslet to Audrey Hepburn are 7 of the top British actresses who ruled Hollywood. Let's check out the full list

budget 2025
article_image2

Kate Winslet

A natural beauty with an air of old Hollywood, Winslet’s roles in Titanic and The Reader showcased her talent and grace. Her effortless glamour and refusal to conform to Hollywood standards make her a timeless style icon who exudes confidence and authenticity

article_image3

Elizabeth Taylor

A Hollywood legend with violet eyes and a love for extravagant jewelry, Taylor defined old-school glamour. Her performances in Cleopatra and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof cemented her legacy. Her lavish lifestyle, multiple marriages, and iconic beauty made her a timeless icon
 

article_image4

Audrey Hepburn

A symbol of elegance, Hepburn captivated audiences with her poise and charm in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Roman Holiday. With her ballet-trained grace, Givenchy gowns, and philanthropic work, she embodied both Hollywood glamour and humanitarian compassion

article_image5

Joan Collins

Famous for Dynasty’s Alexis Carrington, Collins exuded power and sophistication. Her bold fashion, dramatic makeup, and commanding presence made her a TV and fashion icon. Even today, her charisma, wit, and classic beauty keep her a symbol of timeless glamour.
 

article_image6

Helen Mirren

From playing queens to action heroines, Dame Helen Mirren is both regal and daring. Known for her confidence and effortless style, she defies age norms with stunning red carpet looks and a career that continues to inspire. She blends classic beauty with a modern, fearless attitude
 

article_image7

Kate Beckinsale

Known for her sleek, polished style and striking beauty, Beckinsale is a modern-day glamour queen. Whether in action roles like Underworld or period dramas like Love & Friendship, her refined elegance and witty charm make her a red carpet favorite.
 

article_image8

Rosamund Pike

With her icy beauty and poised presence, Pike’s performances in Gone Girl and Pride & Prejudice highlight her magnetic allure. She brings a subtle yet striking elegance to every role and appearance, effortlessly blending sophistication with mystery

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Not Safe for Work: Mindy Kaling's NEXT comedy series announced RBA

'Not Safe for Work': Mindy Kaling's NEXT comedy series announced

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy trailer OUT: The Untold Story Behind The FRIENDS Actor's Tragic Death RBA

'Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy' trailer OUT: The Untold Story Behind The FRIENDS Actor's Tragic Death

Lee Dong Wook's 'The Divorce Insurance': story and premiere date revealed MEG

Lee Dong Wook's 'The Divorce Insurance': story and premiere date revealed

Netflix's Squid Game season 3: Release date, where to watch, what to expect MEG

Netflix's Squid Game season 3: Release date, where to watch, what to expect

Sanya Malhotra's 'Mrs' faces backlash 'What Stress Women Feel While Chopping Vegetables' RBA

Sanya Malhotra's 'Mrs' faces backlash 'What Stress Women Feel While Chopping Vegetables'

Recent Stories

8th Pay Commission LATEST update: Check expected date, minimum salary and other factors ATG

8th Pay Commission LATEST update: Check expected date, minimum salary and other factors

Solo Brands Stock Slips As Company Names Interim CEO: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Solo Brands Stock Slips As Company Names Interim CEO: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Chinese student sets sex doll on fire to hide from friends, triggers blaze in university dormitory shk

Chinese student sets sex doll on fire to hide it from friends, triggers blaze in university dormitory

Reliance to Bharti Airtel: Top 10 most valuable companies in Hurun India 500 list NTI

Reliance to Bharti Airtel: India’s top 10 most valuable companies

iPhone 17 Air LEAKS: Ultra-thin design and new camera layout expected (WATCH VIDEO) gcw

iPhone 17 Air LEAKS: Ultra-thin design and new camera layout expected (WATCH VIDEO)

Recent Videos

Jammu and Kashmir, the State of Temples! Omar Abdullah Invites Tourists & Investors to J&K

Jammu and Kashmir, the State of Temples! Omar Abdullah Invites Tourists & Investors to J&K

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Kottayam Ragging Horror: Victims Stripped, Tortured | What Happened?

Kerala Pulse | Kottayam Ragging Horror: Victims Stripped, Tortured | What Happened?

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Pawan Kalyan Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam with Family! | Asianet Newsable

Maha Kumbh 2025: Pawan Kalyan Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam with Family! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pope Francis Diagnosed with Double PNEUMONIA, Vatican Confirms Treatment Complications

Pope Francis Diagnosed with Double PNEUMONIA, Vatican Confirms Treatment Complications

Video Icon
Kolkata SHOCKER: Three Women Dead, Three Men Hospitalized From SAME Family! Murder or Suicide?

Kolkata SHOCKER: Three Women Dead, Three Men Hospitalized From SAME Family! Murder or Suicide?

Video Icon