Asrani Net Worth: Know How much wealth did Asrani leave for his wife Manju
Sad news came from the entertainment world on Diwali day. Popular actor Asrani has passed away. He was 84 years old and had been ill for a long time. He was recently admitted to the hospital for treatment, but he breathed his last on Monday.
Asrani, who worked in many films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Abhimaan, has passed away. He was 84. Asrani, who was battling age-related illnesses, was undergoing treatment at the hospital and breathed his last on Monday.
How much property did Asrani leave for his wife
According to reports, Asrani has left behind assets worth around 40-50 crore for his wife Manju. It's said he earned most of his wealth from films, directing, brand endorsements, and acting in web series.
Asrani's wife was an actress
Few people know that Asrani's wife, Manju Bansal, was an actress. She even worked with Asrani in a few films. They fell in love during this time and later got married.
About Asrani's family
Asrani was born into a Sindhi Hindu family in Jaipur. He had four sisters and three brothers. Asrani's son, Naveen Asrani, chose a career in the medical field instead of films. His son is a dentist.
What is the name of Asrani's debut film?
Asrani started his career in theater. In 1964, he joined the Film Institute in Pune and completed his course in 1966. He got his first break in Hindi films in the 1967 movie Hare Kanch Ki Chooriyan, where he played the friend of actor Biswajeet.
Which was Asrani's last film
Asrani was continuously working in films. He was last seen in the 2023 film Non-Stop Dhamaal. Before that, he also appeared in films like Dream Girl 2 in 2023, Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021, and It's My Life in 2020.
