Image Credit : Instagram

Among his many notable performances, Asrani was most known for his depiction of the comedic jailer in 'Sholay'. According to family reports, he died at the age of 84 in Mumbai on October 20, around 3 p.m. However, the cause of his death has yet to be identified. "Veteran actor and director Govardhan Asrani (popularly known as Asrani) died at Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Mumbai." "He was cremated at Shastri Nagar crematorium in Santacruze later in the evening in front of close friends and family members," Asrani's manager, Babubhai Theeba, informed the media.