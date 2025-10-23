Asrani's Last Video Goes VIRAL: Veteran Actor Seen Dancing On Stage (WATCH)
A video of legendary actor Asrani dancing gleefully at an occasion barely ten days before his death has gone viral on Facebook. The veteran actor died on October 20.
Govardhan Asrani, a veteran actor known by his surname, died on 20 October at the age of 84. Since the news of his death broke, loving condolences have poured in, applauding his contagious energy and tremendous legacy even at this age.
One of the legendary actor's many videos has deeply impacted admirers; it shows Asrani dancing enthusiastically at an occasion just ten days before his death. The video marks his final public appearance.
Asrani was dancing at an event ten days before to his death
Singer Pinky Maidasani came to Instagram to post a video of herself singing a Sindhi song on stage with Asrani standing next her. Though he initially required some assistance, he quickly lit up the stage with his enthusiasm and trademark charm, breaking into dance and loving the music. A sizable crowd had arrived to catch a peek of the legendary actor while taking photographs.
Pinky posted a video with the remark, "Remembering him fondly. “The Last event was just 10 days back - he was on stage, dancing to Sindhi tunes. Wow, what a life he lived to the fullest. A true gem, our own legend, Asrani saheb."
Asrani wanted his dying to be private
Among his many notable performances, Asrani was most known for his depiction of the comedic jailer in 'Sholay'. According to family reports, he died at the age of 84 in Mumbai on October 20, around 3 p.m. However, the cause of his death has yet to be identified. "Veteran actor and director Govardhan Asrani (popularly known as Asrani) died at Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Mumbai." "He was cremated at Shastri Nagar crematorium in Santacruze later in the evening in front of close friends and family members," Asrani's manager, Babubhai Theeba, informed the media.
The actor's funeral was held on Monday at 8 p.m. at the Santacruz Crematorium. The ceremony was private, with just family and close friends present. His manager stated: "It was Asrani's wish to keep his passing private, so we did not inform anyone."
Asrani in 350 films
Asrani featured in approximately 350 films during his career, including important films like as 'Mere Apne', 'Koshish', 'Bawarchi', 'Parichay', 'Abhimaan', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Rafoo Chakkar', and others. He left a vacuum that will last forever.