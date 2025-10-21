- Home
Famous actor, comedian, and director Asrani has passed away at 84. He took his last breath on Diwali, Oct 20, in a Mumbai hospital. Here are some famous dialogues from Asrani, who starred in over 350 films.
Sholay
Half of you go this way, half of you go that way, and the rest come with me. (The film Sholay was released in 1975 and was directed by Ramesh Sippy.)
Gharwali Baharwali
Passing time solves even the biggest problems. (The film Gharwali Baharwali came out in 1998. This film was directed by David Dhawan.)
Ek duje ke liye
They are stuck together so closely... if the censor board saw it, they'd use their scissors. (The film Ek Duuje Ke Liye was released in 1981. The director was K. Balachander.)
Bol Bachchan
The bitterness of good times... comes only after the bad times. (The film Bol Bachchan was released in 2012. The director of this movie was Rohit Shetty.)
Malamaal Weekly
The elephant walks through the market, a thousand dogs bark. (Director Priyadarshan's film Malamaal Weekly was released in 2006.)
Dost
A husband and wife's anger is like a summer rain... it doesn't last forever. (The film Dost was released in 1989. The director was K. Muralimohana Rao.)
Hira Lal Panna Lal
Cry like a trader who's been robbed in the stock market... but cry, please cry. (The film Hira Lal Panna Lal was released in 1999. Its director was Kewal Sharma.)