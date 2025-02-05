'Ask us how hard it is...', Hina Khan BREAKS down while talking about her Cancer journey; Read on

Hina Khan recently opened up about her emotional journey battling cancer at a World Cancer Day event. She highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and timely treatment while acknowledging government health initiatives. Despite her health struggles, she continues to inspire and stay committed to her work

At a public event on World Cancer Day, Hina Khan became emotional while discussing her battle with cancer. A video circulating on social media captured her addressing an audience, where she emphasized the difficulty of fighting the disease and highlighted the importance of timely medical testing

Hina expressed that receiving negative test results is a significant relief for cancer patients, something that only those who have been through the experience can truly understand. Overcome with emotions, she broke down while recalling how challenging it is to read medical reports, visit doctors, and deal with a diagnosis. She urged people to invest in regular medical check-ups, stressing that such expenses should not be considered a waste

In a conversation with ANI, Hina stressed the importance of early cancer detection and timely treatment. She expressed her gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, a public health insurance scheme. Reflecting on her own experience, she mentioned that her treatment had begun within a few days of her diagnosis, reinforcing the need for quick medical intervention. She also noted that hospitals such as Tata Memorial have been actively helping people access treatment through such government programs

Hina Khan publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis in June 2024 and has since been sharing motivational content on social media to inspire others during her healing journey. On the professional front, Hina was recently seen in Griha Laxmi, where she played a housewife who transforms into a powerful figure in the city’s drug underworld. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, she mentioned that the show’s promotion coinciding with her cancer treatment was unplanned. However, she acknowledged that the situation had led audiences to connect her character with her real-life resilience even more deeply

