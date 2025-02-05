'Ask us how hard it is...', Hina Khan BREAKS down while talking about her Cancer journey; Read on

Hina Khan recently opened up about her emotional journey battling cancer at a World Cancer Day event. She highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and timely treatment while acknowledging government health initiatives. Despite her health struggles, she continues to inspire and stay committed to her work

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 11:53 AM IST

At a public event on World Cancer Day, Hina Khan became emotional while discussing her battle with cancer. A video circulating on social media captured her addressing an audience, where she emphasized the difficulty of fighting the disease and highlighted the importance of timely medical testing

budget 2025
article_image2

Hina expressed that receiving negative test results is a significant relief for cancer patients, something that only those who have been through the experience can truly understand. Overcome with emotions, she broke down while recalling how challenging it is to read medical reports, visit doctors, and deal with a diagnosis. She urged people to invest in regular medical check-ups, stressing that such expenses should not be considered a waste

article_image3

In a conversation with ANI, Hina stressed the importance of early cancer detection and timely treatment. She expressed her gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, a public health insurance scheme. Reflecting on her own experience, she mentioned that her treatment had begun within a few days of her diagnosis, reinforcing the need for quick medical intervention. She also noted that hospitals such as Tata Memorial have been actively helping people access treatment through such government programs

article_image4

Hina Khan publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis in June 2024 and has since been sharing motivational content on social media to inspire others during her healing journey.

On the professional front, Hina was recently seen in Griha Laxmi, where she played a housewife who transforms into a powerful figure in the city’s drug underworld. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, she mentioned that the show’s promotion coinciding with her cancer treatment was unplanned. However, she acknowledged that the situation had led audiences to connect her character with her real-life resilience even more deeply

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Celebrity MasterChef: Farah Khan and judges refuse to taste Usha Nadkarni's dish; Here's why NTI

Celebrity MasterChef: Farah Khan and judges refuse to taste Usha Nadkarni's dish; Here's why

WATCH Ed Sheeran enjoys Indian tour; singer shares fun video of head massage RBA

WATCH: Ed Sheeran enjoys Indian tour; singer shares fun video of head massage

Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer OUT: The iconic horror series makes comeback [WATCH] NTI

Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer OUT: The iconic horror series makes comeback [WATCH]

Loveyapa actress Khushi Kapoor OPENS up about 'lukewarm' response to her debut film 'The Archies' ATG

'Loveyapa' actress Khushi Kapoor OPENS up about 'lukewarm' response to her debut film 'The Archies'

Cristiano Ronaldo NET WORTH: Check out footballer's lavish lifestyle, income, houses, private jet, and more

Cristiano Ronaldo NET WORTH: Check out footballer's lavish lifestyle, income, houses, private jet, and more

Recent Stories

Celebrity MasterChef: Archana Gautam breaks down after fiery argument with Tejasswi Prakash [WATCH] NTI

Celebrity MasterChef: Archana Gautam breaks down after fiery argument with Tejasswi Prakash [WATCH]

Ive never seen you bat this slowly: Cummins trolls Kohli in Champions Trophy 2025 advertisement (WATCH) HRD

'I've never seen you bat this slowly': Cummins trolls Kohli in Champions Trophy 2025 advertisement (WATCH)

Photos Nora Fatehi 6 trendy blouse designs for sarees lehengas gcw

PHOTOS: Nora Fatehi’s 6 blouse designs for sarees, lehengas

6 books every aspiring leader should read in 2025 iwh

6 books every aspiring leader should read in 2025

Nepal bans 'solo-expeditions' for trekkers on mountains above 8000 metres, including Mount Everest vkp

Nepal bans 'solo-expeditions' for trekkers on mountains above 8000 metres, including Mount Everest

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon