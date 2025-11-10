Ashutosh Rana Birthday: 6 Villain Roles That Stole the Show; Check here
Ashutosh Rana has turned 58. He was born on November 10, 1967. Ashutosh is consistently active in films, playing one great role after another. He has portrayed various characters on screen, but his villain roles gave the audience goosebumps
Dushmaan
Ashutosh Rana played the villain Gokul Pandit in the film Dushman. Seeing this character still gives people goosebumps. Sanjay Dutt and Kajol were in the lead roles. The movie came out in 1998.
Sangharsh
In the 1999 film Sangharsh, Ashutosh Rana played the terrifying villain Lajja Shankar. This character also gave people goosebumps. Preity Zinta and Akshay Kumar were in the lead roles.
Badal
In the 2000 film Badal, starring Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji, Ashutosh Rana played DIG Jai Singh Rana, a role with grey shades. This role of his was also quite terrifying.
Raaz
In the 2002 film Raaz, starring Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea, Ashutosh Rana played Professor Agni Swaroop. In this horror film, he was seen scaring the audience at every moment.
Ab Ke Baras
In the 2002 film Ab Ke Baras, Amrita Rao and Prateik Babbar were in the lead roles. In it, Ashutosh Rana played the powerful politician Tejeshwar Singhal, a character with grey shades.
Awarapan
In Emraan Hashmi's film Awarapan, Ashutosh Rana played a shocking character named Malik. In the film, he is a gangster who can kill anyone in the blink of an eye if they do wrong.
Upcoming Films
In 2025, Ashutosh Rana will be seen in films like Luvyapa, Chhaava, Kaushal Ji vs Kaushal, War 2, and Heer Express. In 2026, he will appear in Yash Raj Films' movie Alpha.