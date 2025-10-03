The Bombay High Court has banned the use of Asha Bhosle’s name, voice, and photo without her permission. The order comes after AI tools and online platforms were found misusing her identity.

The Bombay High Court has barred the unauthorized use of Asha Bhosle’s voice, name, and image especially by AI platforms, marking a major step in protecting celebrity rights in the digital era.

In a landmark judgment protecting celebrity rights, the Bombay High Court has prohibited the unauthorized use of legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s name, voice, and likeness by AI platforms, e-commerce websites, and digital creators. The court’s decision marks a significant precedent in the age of artificial intelligence and digital replication.

AI Voice Cloning and Merchandising Sparked the Case

The case was triggered after Bhosle noticed widespread misuse of her identity, particularly through AI-generated voice clones and unapproved merchandise. AI company Mayk was reportedly creating and distributing synthetic versions of her voice without consent. Simultaneously, Amazon and Flipkart were found selling posters and merchandise featuring her image, while Google was named for hosting AI-generated voice content on YouTube. An independent artist was also selling clothing printed with her picture.

Bhosle’s legal team argued that these actions violated her personality rights and damaged her hard-earned reputation built over a stellar 80-year career.

Court Recognizes Personality Rights in the AI Era

According to the court, the use of AI tools to imitate a celebrity's voice or image without permission is a direct infringement on their personality rights, a legal concept protecting an individual's identity from unauthorized commercial exploitation.

The court observed that such misuse could mislead the public and erode the integrity of a public figure’s legacy. Bhosle, recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and two Grammy nominations, was deemed entitled to protect her image and voice from unauthorized commercial use.

Immediate Take-Down Ordered; Offenders to Be Identified

The court issued a restraining order against all listed parties, barring them from using Bhosle’s name, photo, or voice for business or promotional purposes. Additionally, it instructed platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and YouTube to remove all infringing content and product listings.

Furthermore, these platforms are now required to share the identities of those responsible for the violations, allowing Asha Bhosle to pursue further legal action if necessary.