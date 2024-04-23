Are Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant hosting their pre-wedding functions in London?

The Ambani and Merchant clans staged a three-day pre-wedding feast for Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, and the magnificence astounded everyone.

The couple is all set to get married in July and ahead of the wedding, it is said that one of their pre-wedding functions is going to take place in London.

According to reports, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cocktail party or sangeet will take place at their Stoke Park house in London in July 2024.

Another report also revealed that Anant and Radhika's wedding will take place in London, with their sangeet in Abu Dhabi.

Nothing official has come out from the Ambani's end, but if sources are believed, the pew-wedding festivities will be abroad.

The invitations have already been sent to the guests and the film industry guest list includes Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Salman Khan, and the entire Bachchan household.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will allegedly attend the wedding ceremony in London.