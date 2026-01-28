Archana Puran Singh Opens Up on Emotional Struggles and Career Challenges; Read on
Veteran actress Archana Puran Singh opened up about one of the most difficult phases of her life, revealing she took up even C-grade films to financially support her family during emotionally and mentally challenging times.
Archana revealed this on her YouTube channel with her husband, Parmeet Sethi. She said there was a time of financial hardship, forcing her to do films she wasn't happy with.
Early Marriage: Career & Money Challenges
Married in 1992, their early years were tough. Archana was established, but Parmeet was starting out, putting financial pressure on her and their relationship.
Archana's Inner Turmoil
Archana admitted to feeling confused inside despite appearing confident. She wanted the same support she saw her mom get but couldn't voice it when it was missing.
Mixed Signals Strained the Relationship
Archana admitted her confusion sent Parmeet mixed signals. She'd say money wasn't important, then push him to earn more, which quietly added tension to their marriage.
The Need to Survive in Mumbai
Archana's only rule was to never refuse work. Her priority was running the house, which led her to do low-budget and C-grade films. It was a necessity, not a compromise.
Resentment Grew from Work Compromises
This practical approach became emotionally draining. Archana said anger grew inside her, feeling that if Parmeet had offered financial support, she wouldn't have taken such roles.
What did Parmeet Sethi say in his defense?
Parmeet presented his side, explaining he's 7 years younger and was just starting his career. He felt any wrong move could have ended his career before it even began.
Dream of Being a Leading Man and Avoiding Risks
While Archana was a star, Parmeet was trying to become a leading man. He avoided projects that didn't align with his goals, fearing it would jeopardize his dream.
