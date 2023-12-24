Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan wedding: Iulia Vantur, Sohail Khan, Raveena Tandon attend the ceremony in style

    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 6:06 PM IST

    Arbaaz Khan is all set for his second marriage and the ceremony will take place at his sister Arpita Khan's house.

    article_image1

    Arbaaz Khan is said to be marrying makeup artist Shura Khan in a private ceremony today, December 24, 2023.
     

    article_image2

    Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Tandon

    Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani looked elegant as the actress opted for a blue suit and Rasha looked beautiful in a pink suit. 

    article_image3

    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan did not stop to pose for pictures as he arrived at the wedding venue. The actor was seen in a silver kurta pajama.

    article_image4

    Iulia Vântur

    Iulia Vântur looked elegant as she arrived in a black lehenga that had pink flowers printed on it. She completed her look with earrings and a necklace. 

    article_image5

    Sushila Charak

    Arbaaz Khan's mother Sushila Charak attended her son's second wedding wearing a beautiful green suit. 

    article_image6

    Alvira Khan Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri

    Arbaaz Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri looked beautiful in a light blue Anarkali suit as she arrived with her husband Atul Agnihotri at the wedding.

    article_image7

    Ridhima Pandit

    Television actress Ridhima Pandit looked beautiful in a yellow suit that came with golden heavy working on it.

    article_image8

    Salim Khan

    Arbaaz Khan's father Salim Khan arrived at the wedding venue in a black shirt, coat, and blue jeans. He kept his look simple and casual.

    article_image9

    Sohail Khan

    Sohail Khan was seen in casual attire as he was seen wearing a white shirt and blue denim jeans. He posed with Arpita Khan's son who was dressed in a black kurta pajama. 

    article_image10

    Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique

    Baba Siddique wore a white Kurta pajama and Zeeshan Siddique wore red coat and black pants as they attended Arbaaz Khan's wedding in Mumbai.

    Video Icon