AR Rahman-Saira Banu divorce: Singer's son Ameen BREAKS silence on his parent's separation

AR Rahman and Saira Banu have divorced after 29 years of marriage. The couple's son, AR Ameen, requested privacy following the announcement, and Rahman shared an emotional message on social media. They have three children and were married in 1995.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu have called it quits. After 29 years of marriage, the couple has made the decision to divorce. After the couple made the headlines on social media, AR Rahman's son AR Ameen publicly addressed their parent's divorce. He wrote on his Instagram story, "We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding." Also Read | AR Rahman, Saira Bhanu announce divorce after 29 years; read official statement

AR Rahman issued an emotional message on his X account following the publication of an official declaration by Saira's attorney declaring their separation. He wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter." Also Read | 'Hoped to reach grand thirty, but...' AR Rahman breaks silence on divorce from Saira Banu

In 1995, AR Rahman and Saira Banu were married via an arranged marriage. Raheema, Ameen, and Khatija were the three children they welcomed together. The pair kept a modest profile despite being well-known because they valued privacy in their personal life. The composer once disclosed that his 28th birthday was when he first met his wife. Saira Banu and AR Rahman, however, made the decision to split up because of "emotional strain in their relationship." AR Rahman's upcoming projects Regarding his career, AR Rahman is working on a number of exciting projects, such as Gandhi Talks and Thug Life. Additionally, he wrote the soundtrack for Dhanush's movie Raayan. Also Read | AR Rahman-Saira Banu divorce: Know musical maestro's unfinished love story

