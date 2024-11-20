AR Rahman-Saira Banu divorce: Check out couple's LAST PHOTO before separation

AR Rahman divorce: In the midst of AR Rahman and Saira Banu's divorce, the last photograph of the couple from the lavish Ambani wedding has been made available on the internet.

AR Rahman fans' world collapsed when the Oscar-winning composer revealed his separation from his wife, Saira Banu. They were married for 29 years. The couple's most recent photo has gone viral, and observant fans have spotted that AR Rahman and Saira were last seen together during Radhika Merchant's wedding to Anant Ambani.

On July 12, 2024, AR Rahman shared a cute photo with Saira Banu. Rahman said the photo was from Anant and Radhika's wedding on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre. Saira wore a dazzling ivory beige ghagra pair with a dupatta over her head. In contrast, Rahman wore a navy blue kurta, jacket, white pyjamas, and black glares.

One fan wrote, "How many of you'll are here after seeing their separation news." Another one even commented, "Why?" Rahman had also performed at Anant Ambani's wedding reception.

Rahman's fans cannot digest the news that he and Saira Banu have opted for separation. A few hours ago, on November 20, 2024, he had taken to X to mention that he and Saira had hoped to complete thirty years of togetherness. However, it looked like an unseen end. He requested privacy in the shattering moment, where he would try to seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. A part of his emotional tweet read: "Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter."

On November 19, 2024, Vandana Shah, A R Rahman's wife and Saira Banu's lawyer, issued a formal statement about the couple's split. According to the statement, Mrs Saira chose to divorce from her husband, Mr AR Rahman, after many years of marriage. This choice resulted from tremendous emotional hardship in their relationship.

Despite their strong love for one another, the couple discovered that the tensions and challenges had created an insurmountable divide between them, which neither side felt capable of bridging.

​​​Vandana added that Mrs Saira said she made this decision out of grief and anguish. The message also included: "Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life."

Latest Videos