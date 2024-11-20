AR Rahman-Saira Banu divorce: Check out couple's LAST PHOTO before separation

AR Rahman divorce: In the midst of AR Rahman and Saira Banu's divorce, the last photograph of the couple from the lavish Ambani wedding has been made available on the internet. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 12:23 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

AR Rahman fans' world collapsed when the Oscar-winning composer revealed his separation from his wife, Saira Banu. They were married for 29 years. The couple's most recent photo has gone viral, and observant fans have spotted that AR Rahman and Saira were last seen together during Radhika Merchant's wedding to Anant Ambani.

article_image2

On July 12, 2024, AR Rahman shared a cute photo with Saira Banu. Rahman said the photo was from Anant and Radhika's wedding on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre. Saira wore a dazzling ivory beige ghagra pair with a dupatta over her head. In contrast, Rahman wore a navy blue kurta, jacket, white pyjamas, and black glares. 

article_image3

One fan wrote, "How many of you'll are here after seeing their separation news." Another one even commented, "Why?" Rahman had also performed at Anant Ambani's wedding reception.

article_image4

Rahman's fans cannot digest the news that he and Saira Banu have opted for separation. A few hours ago, on November 20, 2024, he had taken to X to mention that he and Saira had hoped to complete thirty years of togetherness. However, it looked like an unseen end. He requested privacy in the shattering moment, where he would try to seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again.

A part of his emotional tweet read: "Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter."

article_image5

On November 19, 2024, Vandana Shah, A R Rahman's wife and Saira Banu's lawyer, issued a formal statement about the couple's split. According to the statement, Mrs Saira chose to divorce from her husband, Mr AR Rahman, after many years of marriage. This choice resulted from tremendous emotional hardship in their relationship.

article_image6

Despite their strong love for one another, the couple discovered that the tensions and challenges had created an insurmountable divide between them, which neither side felt capable of bridging.

article_image7

​​​Vandana added that Mrs Saira said she made this decision out of grief and anguish. The message also included: "Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hina Khan shares health update amid Maldives vacation; sustains leg injury [PHOTOS] ATG

Hina Khan shares health update amid Maldives vacation; sustains leg injury [PHOTOS]

Bigg Boss 18: Edin Rose's feud with Avinash Mishra steals the show; wildcards face cold shoulder ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Edin Rose's feud with Avinash Mishra steals the show; wildcards face cold shoulder

WATCH Older man complains to Akshay Kumar about public toilet at Mumbai polling booth RBA

WATCH: Older man complains to Akshay Kumar about public toilet at Mumbai polling booth

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt super excited for Aryan Khan's Shah Rukh Khan debut Netflix series; Read on ATG

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt super excited for Aryan Khan's debut Netflix series; Read on

'Hoped to reach grand thirty, but...' AR Rahman breaks silence on divorce from Saira Banu anr

'Hoped to reach grand thirty, but...' AR Rahman breaks silence on divorce from Saira Banu

Recent Stories

Astrology mythology for husband-wife: 6 days couples should AVOID intimacy gcw

Astrology mythology for husband-wife: 6 days couples should AVOID intimacy

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath calls for new PPP policy to boost investment opportunities AJR

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath calls for new PPP policy to boost investment opportunities

Shiva Rajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal triumphs against Suriya's Kanguva in Karnataka vkp

Shiva Rajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal triumphs against Suriya's Kanguva in Karnataka

SWR direct ticket delivery KSR Bengaluru SMVT Yesvantpur railway station vkp

SWR launches direct ticket delivery to passengers at KSR Bengaluru, SMVT and Yesvantpur railway stations

5 pro tips to book tatkal tickets faster on IRCTC gcw

5 pro tips to book tatkal tickets faster on IRCTC

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon