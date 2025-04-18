Anupamaa Spoiler ALERT: Khyati distraught at Aryan's harsh words
Drama continues in Anupamaa! After Pakhi's daughter's drug case, a storm hits Khyati's life. Will she take a drastic step, hurt by Aryan's words?
| Published : Apr 18 2025, 04:08 PM
The drama in Anupamaa continues. Anupamaa discovers that Pakhi's daughter Ishani is using drugs and scolds her.
Khyati stays with Anupamaa. Prem arrives to take her back and defends her actions, angering Aryan.
Aryan criticizes Khyati, leaving her devastated. She leaves home and contemplates suicide.
Parag is shocked upon learning about Khyati. Anupamaa reports the drug suppliers to the police and helps Ishani overcome her addiction.
Aryan falls for Mahi, who is using him to get revenge on Raahi and become the Kothari family's daughter-in-law.
