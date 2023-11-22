Anupamaa: Is Choti Anu dying in Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's show? Read this twist

Anupamaa update: Is Choti Anu going to die in Anupamaa? This was the question on everyone's mind when Star Plus's official Instagram account unveiled a new ad for the programme.

Anupamaa twist: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer has stayed in the news since Samar's death was integrated into the plot. The producers abruptly removed Sagar Parekh's role from the show, shocking everyone. Fans of the show were taken aback because Samar played an essential role in Anupama's life.

Is Choti Anu going to die in Anupamaa? This is the question on everyone's mind when Star Plus's official Instagram account unveiled a new ad for the programme.

A source previously informed an entertainment site exclusively that "the creative team has planned a special twist for the audience in the upcoming episodes." Anupama's ambition of visiting the United States of America will be realised; however, everything comes at a cost. She may have to leave something valuable at home in order to advance in the race known as life."

Also Read: Hotness Alert! Sara Ali Khan shows off her washboard abs in blue bikini (Photos)

Because Anuj did not appear in the ad, many worried if MaAn would be separated in the show. When asked if MaAn will remain united in the United States, the insider said, "Viewers will be surprised after the track." That's all I have to say."



According to rumours, Choti Anu may die in Anupamaa when the America tune is launched. Choti Anu's death was claimed to cause Anupama and Anuj to split up, after which Anupama would relocate to the United States.

Also Read: Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan reunite post fallout for untitled movie; to release on this date

Rajan Shahi broke his silence on the online rumours after remaining tight-lipped about them. He clarified that, contrary to popular belief, Choti Anu does not die in the episode. According to the ace producer, no character will die in the serial, and the creative team is hard at work on the new track. Rajan Shahi, who also produces Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, dismissed the allegation as "false," therefore putting a stop to the speculation. "No one dies in Anupamaa." Things are moving forward with the tale. However, this is erroneous information," Rajan told IWMBuzz.