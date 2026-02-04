Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Story Takes a New Turn, Fans in for a Surprise
The story of Rupali Ganguly's popular TV show 'Anupamaa' is currently full of intense drama. Viewers are getting a new twist with every new episode. Anupama recently taught her friend Rajni a tough lesson.
Anupamaa exposes Rajni's truth to everyone
So far, you've seen Anupamaa expose Rajni's truth. Chaos erupts in the house. Meanwhile, with Varun's help, Parag's house is saved from auction. Rahi gives this good news to Prem.
Rajni begs for forgiveness, Anupamaa refuses
After the truth comes out, Rajni begs Anupama. She cries a lot and asks for forgiveness, but this time Anupama flatly refuses. Anupama then thanks God and decides to move on with her life.
Anupama decides to return to the chawl, new twist awaits
Anupama decides to go back to the chawl, but a new twist comes. In the upcoming episode, the chawl residents will again plead with Anupama, offering her a place to stay.
Anupama refuses to stay in the chawl
This time, Anupama refuses to stay in the chawl. She says she needs to move forward in her life. Meanwhile, Rahi will be seen spending more time with her mother, Anupama.
Anupama goes to Ahmedabad, family gives a grand welcome
Anupama decides to leave the past behind and move on, soon heading to Ahmedabad. Her family will give her a grand welcome there. Bapuji will get emotional seeing Anupama.
Rajni's story ends in the show
As soon as Anupama reaches Ahmedabad, Rajni's storyline will be completely removed from the show. Anupama and Rajni's friendship will not be seen again. Fans will miss their fun moments.
Vasundhara will rule Kothari House again
Once again, Vasundhara will be seen ruling Kothari House. This time, she will make life difficult for Gautam and Mahi. Vasundhara will realize that Gautam and Mahi can never be her own.
Anupamaa will start searching for Anuj again
Upon returning home, Anupama will once again be haunted by the search for Anuj. She will feel that Anuj is somewhere nearby. Meanwhile, the Kothari family will celebrate Diwali.
Anupamaa to enter Mumbai politics
After Rajni's departure, a political party in Mumbai will approach Anupama. Soon, Anupama will get a chance to contest elections, becoming a big name in Mumbai.
