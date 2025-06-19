Anupama Spoiler: Anupama runs away, Mahima plots revenge? Read on
Anupama cooks in Mumbai to survive when Prem suddenly arrives. Anupama hides, but Prem sees her and apologizes. Mahima tries to use Prem to get revenge on Pakhi
| Published : Jun 19 2025, 04:49 PM
1 Min read
Anupama is living in Mumbai and cooking at Pandit Manohar's house to survive.
Prem arrives as a guest where Anupama cooks, causing her to hide.
Prem sees Anupama, gets emotional, apologizes, and asks to talk to Pakhi.
Prem sees Pakhi's bracelet with Anupama and realizes they've met.
Mahima uses Prem to get revenge on Pakhi and goes on a business trip with him.
