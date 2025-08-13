- Home
Anirudh Ravichander reveals ChatGPT helped him overcome music block for Coolie film
Music director Anirudh Ravichander revealed that he used ChatGPT to overcome creative blocks while composing songs for the movie 'Coolie,' showing how AI tools are becoming popular in the industry.
Advance booking has opened for superstar Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'. The film's songs are already a hit. Music director Anirudh Ravichander discusses using ChatGPT for the film's music.
In a recent interview with Sun Pictures, Anirudh revealed how he used ChatGPT for inspiration. "Two days ago, I was stuck on a song, so I opened ChatGPT. I asked the AI, 'This is the song. I'm stuck on the last two lines. What should I do?' I'm being honest."
"I've subscribed to ChatGPT's premium service. With the prompt, the AI gave me ten lines. One line sparked an idea, and I completed the rest of the song. Every composer faces challenges. ChatGPT helped. Instead of overthinking, it's better to let it go."
Speaking about 'Chikitu Vibe', Anirudh said he started with a tuned version of T. Rajender's beats. Knowing Soubin Shahir would dance with Pooja Hegde for Monika, he added humorous tracks like 'Ra Ra' from 'Chandramukhi'.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie' stars Upendra, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde make guest appearances. 'Coolie' releases on August 14, clashing with Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani's 'War 2'.
