Ananya Panday plays with snakes, puppies at Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of who she partied with at Isha Ambani's twins' first birthday party.

On Saturday, actress Ananya Panday attended Isha Ambani's twins' lavish first birthday party in Mumbai.

She shocked her fans when in pictures she was seen holding snakes and had them wrapped around her neck.

In another picture, she had a puppy on her lap she was seen pampering him and all smiles to the camera.

She posed with a puppy and captioned the post, "My definition of heaven - puppies & snakes .. my two fave animals."

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress completed the look with rosy-hued make up a straight updo and a sling bag.

Ananya Panday looked cute in a cream off-shoulder floral dress. She completed her look with pink shoes and white handbag.