    Ananya Panday plays with snakes, puppies at Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party

    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    Ananya Panday took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of who she partied with at Isha Ambani's twins' first birthday party. 

    article_image1

    On Saturday, actress Ananya Panday attended Isha Ambani's twins' lavish first birthday party in Mumbai. 

    article_image2

    She shocked her fans when in pictures she was seen holding snakes and had them wrapped around her neck. 

    article_image3

    In another picture, she had a puppy on her lap she was seen pampering him and all smiles to the camera. 

    article_image4

    She posed with a puppy and captioned the post, "My definition of heaven - puppies & snakes .. my two fave animals."

    article_image5

    The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress completed the look with rosy-hued make up a straight updo and a sling bag. 

    article_image6

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday looked cute in a cream off-shoulder floral dress. She completed her look with pink shoes and white handbag.

