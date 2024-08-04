Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Panday gets TROLLED for uploading pictures faulting curves, netzines term her 'desperate'

    Ananya Panday drew attention with her most recent Instagram post where she shared photos from her 'ladies night out'.

    First Published Aug 4, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

    Ananya began the images by displaying her body-hugging outfit. She then flaunted her curves in the following photo. She was observed turning her back on the mirror and taking a photo to show off her silhouette. However, the image opened the door to trolls and criticism.

    Several social media users questioned the need to share such a photo. "Itni beautiful ho k b kya fayeda jb apko body ka show off krna pade," according to a comment. "Not sure what the back position is for. "Desperation, most likely," said another.

    "So there's a part in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where her character sets up a thirst trap to capture her ex's attention. "It looks similar to that," a third user commented. "Neither of you understand it. It's called Revenge Posts," explained a fourth user.

    Last month, Ananya Panday made headlines for her active presence at the Ambani wedding. The actress made news for dancing her heart out throughout the baraat. She was seen enjoying fun with Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Arjun Kapoor at the baraat. The actress recently made headlines for allegedly breaking up with Aditya Roy Kapur. 

