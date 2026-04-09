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Anant Ambani Birthday Bash: Jamnagar Turns Starry as Bollywood Celebs Arrive for Grand Celebration
Anant Ambani is set to celebrate his 31st birthday on April 10 in Jamnagar. With Bollywood celebrities already arriving, reports suggest the grand celebration will be a star-studded and lavish affair.
Anant Ambani Birthday Prep
Anant Ambani is all set to celebrate his birthday in Jamnagar on April 10. Word is that a massive party is planned, with many top Bollywood stars expected to attend.
Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday
Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday have landed in Jamnagar to join Anant Ambani's birthday bash. Photos of the two stars at the airport are already doing the rounds online.
Shah Rukh Khan Spotted With Family
Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Jamnagar with his family to celebrate Anant Ambani's birthday. He was spotted with his wife Gauri Khan and their son, AbRam.
Salman Khan Spotted With Arpita and Aayush
Salman Khan has also landed in Jamnagar for the party. He arrived with his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma to be part of Anant's birthday celebrations.
Riteish Deshmukh with Wife Genelia
Riteish Deshmukh is also on the guest list for Anant's birthday bash. He arrived in Jamnagar with his wife, Genelia Deshmukh.
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