    Anand Pandit 60th birthday bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and others make dashing appearance

    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 8:04 AM IST

    Anand Pandit celebrated his 60th birthday and top Bollywood actors made their dashing appearance. From 'Dunki' star Shah Rukh Khan to 'Fighter' star Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Salman Khan and others made head turn. Check out their looks!

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Shah Rukh Khan, in his black suave suit made a dashing appearance at Anand Pandit's birthday bash. His latest movie 'Dunki' which released yesterday is garnering heartfelt praise from fans as well as critics

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel also attended Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash in a stylish short dress

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    'Fighter' actor Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in a black ensemble as he attended the birthday bash of Anand Pandit

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Salman Khan made an appearance wearing a black coat and trousers over a blue shirt looking dapper as usual

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Kartik Aaryan posed alongside Anand Pandit as he made an appearance at Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Sonnalli Seygall looked stunning in this red slit gown looking at Anand Pandit's 60th Birthday bash. She looked beautiful

    article_image8

    Varinder Chawla

    Kajol attended the 60th birthday bash of Anand Pandit in a starry silver saree looking beautiful as ever

    article_image9

    Varinder Chawla

    Anand Pandit posed along with his wife at his 60th birthday bash. He wore a black ensemble looking dapper

