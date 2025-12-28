- Home
- Entertainment
- Ratan Tata Once Borrowed Money From Amitabh Bachchan for a Phone Call—Here’s the Story
Ratan Tata Once Borrowed Money From Amitabh Bachchan for a Phone Call—Here’s the Story
The bond between Ratan Tata and Amitabh Bachchan is a hot topic on social media. On a recent Kaun Banega Crorepati episode, Big B shared a story about the late businessman.
Amitabh Bachchan Shares Touching Ratan Tata Phone Call Story
Ratan Tata's passing on October 9, 2024, left a hole in every Indian's heart. The visionary played a huge role in shaping India's industry. Many celebs and politicians attended his last rites.
Amitabh Bachchan Shares Touching Ratan Tata Phone Call Story
On Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan recalled a time in London when Ratan Tata came up to him to ask for some money.
Amitabh Bachchan Shares Touching Ratan Tata Phone Call Story
On KBC 16, Big B recalled a flight to London with Ratan Tata. At Heathrow, Tata's ride had left, so he went to a phone booth to make a call.
Amitabh Bachchan Shares Touching Ratan Tata Phone Call Story
He came back and asked Big B for money, as he was short on change for the call. Remembering it, Amitabh said, "I can't tell you what a man he was. Such a simple human being."
Amitabh Bachchan Shares Touching Ratan Tata Phone Call Story
Ratan Tata and Amitabh Bachchan had a great bond since the film Aetbaar, which Tata produced. The movie, also starring Bipasha Basu, flopped, making only Rs 7 crore on a Rs 9 crore budget.
Amitabh Bachchan Shares Touching Ratan Tata Phone Call Story
At 82, Amitabh Bachchan is still very active. He was recently in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Deepika as Ashwathama. He'll be in the sequel and was also in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.