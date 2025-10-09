On his first death anniversary, India remembers Ratan Naval Tata (1937-2024), the former chairman of Tata Sons. A visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist, he transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse.

On the first death anniversary of Ratan Naval Tata, the legendary entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former chairman of Tata Sons, India remembers a man whose vision redefined leadership and compassion in business. Tata, who passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86, left behind not just an empire but a philosophy that continues to inspire generations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Born on December 28, 1937, Ratan Tata was the eldest son of Naval Tata and Sonoo Commissariat. Raised by his grandmother, Lady Navajbai Tata, he went on to become one of India’s most respected business leaders, steering the Tata Group into a global powerhouse known for innovation, integrity, and social responsibility.

Even a year after his passing, Ratan Tata's wisdom and humility continue to resonate across boardrooms, classrooms, and communities. His words, simple yet profound, shows the values he lived by: perseverance, ethics, and humanity.

As the nation pays tribute, here are 10 memorable quotes that encapsulate Ratan Tata’s enduring legacy: