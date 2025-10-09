On his first death anniversary, India remembers Ratan Naval Tata (1937-2024), the former chairman of Tata Sons. A visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist, he transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse.
On the first death anniversary of Ratan Naval Tata, the legendary entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former chairman of Tata Sons, India remembers a man whose vision redefined leadership and compassion in business. Tata, who passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86, left behind not just an empire but a philosophy that continues to inspire generations.
Born on December 28, 1937, Ratan Tata was the eldest son of Naval Tata and Sonoo Commissariat. Raised by his grandmother, Lady Navajbai Tata, he went on to become one of India’s most respected business leaders, steering the Tata Group into a global powerhouse known for innovation, integrity, and social responsibility.
Even a year after his passing, Ratan Tata's wisdom and humility continue to resonate across boardrooms, classrooms, and communities. His words, simple yet profound, shows the values he lived by: perseverance, ethics, and humanity.
As the nation pays tribute, here are 10 memorable quotes that encapsulate Ratan Tata’s enduring legacy:
- "The greatest failure is not to try."
- “I don't believe in leaving things to luck. I believe in hard work and preparation."
- “Never forget your roots, and always be proud of where you come from."
- “It's not about ideas. It's about making ideas happen."
- “Never compromise on your values and principles, even if it's the hard way."
- "Leadership is not about being in charge. It is about taking care of those in your charge."
- "You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it."
- “I don't believe in taking the right decisions, I take decisions and then make them right.”
- "I don't believe in work-life balance. I believe in work-life integration. Make your work and life meaningful and fulfilling, and they will complement each other."
- "None can destroy iron, but its own rust can! Likewise, none can destroy a person, but their own mindset can."