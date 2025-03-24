Amitabh Bachchan's 'Black' co-star who played young Rani Mukherjee, Ayesha Kapur gets married | PHOTOS

Read Full Gallery

Ayesha Kapur, known for her role in Black (2005), recently tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Adam Oberoi in an intimate Delhi ceremony. The actress, who gained fame as young Michelle in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, stepped away from Bollywood

Ayesha Kapur, best known for her role as young Michelle in Black (2005), recently got married to her longtime boyfriend, Adam Oberoi. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi, attended by close family and friends.

Ayesha looked elegant in a soft pink lehenga with a matching dupatta draped gracefully over her outfit. Adam complemented her look by wearing a pastel sherwani along with a pink turban.

Her Role in 'Black' Ayesha rose to fame with Black, where she portrayed the younger version of Rani Mukerji’s character. The film revolved around Michelle, a visually and hearing-impaired girl, and her determined teacher, Debraj, who guided her toward achieving academic success despite his struggles with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Film’s Success Black emerged as one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2005, winning three National Awards along with multiple accolades, including Filmfare and IIFA awards in major categories. Ayesha’s performance was highly appreciated, and it was reported that she received training for her role from Ranbir Kapoor, who was an assistant director on the film.

Her Journey After Black Despite receiving acclaim, Ayesha stepped away from the film industry after Black. She later appeared in the 2009 film Sikandar and was also set to star in Shekhar Kapur’s Paani alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, but the project never materialized.

Latest Videos