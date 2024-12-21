Amazon Prime Video makes key change to subscription plan; read details

Amazon Prime Video is changing its terms of service, impacting how users access the platform on multiple TVs. The change, effective from January, limits simultaneous streaming on TVs, requiring an additional connection for viewing on more than two televisions.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 10:31 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

The OTT market in India has grown significantly, especially after the pandemic. Many films are releasing directly on OTT platforms or shortly after their theatrical release, leading to an increase in OTT users.

article_image2

Amazon Prime offers both content streaming and shopping benefits, making it a popular choice. The company has revised its terms for Prime Video, effective from January, and is notifying users via email.

article_image3

Currently, Prime members can use up to five devices regardless of type. However, Amazon is now limiting the number of TVs that can stream simultaneously.

article_image4

To watch Prime Video on more than two TVs at the same time, users will need an additional connection. Devices can be managed through the 'Manage' option in settings. While simultaneous streaming on multiple TVs is restricted, users can still log in on different TVs when others are logged out.

article_image5

Current subscription prices

Amazon Prime's annual subscription is currently priced at ₹1499, with quarterly and monthly options available. A Prime Lite plan with ads during streaming is also offered. A shopping-only annual plan is available for ₹399.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pushpa 2, Stree 2 or Kalki 2898 AD: THIS movie sold most tickets in 2024; Check HERE ATG

Pushpa 2, Stree 2 or Kalki 2898 AD: THIS movie sold most tickets in 2024; Check HERE

Chitwan Elephant Festival: John Abraham urges Nepal government to stop animal abuse; read details RBA

Chitwan Elephant Festival: John Abraham urges Nepal government to stop animal abuse; read details

Barack Obama's 2024 movie, music, book suggestions: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' is on his list RBA

Barack Obama's 2024 movie, music, book suggestions: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' is on his list

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares adorable moment with pets ahead of holiday break

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares adorable moment with pets ahead of holiday break

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra calls out Vivian Dsena for betraying 12-year friendship [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra calls out Vivian Dsena for betraying 12-year friendship [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Arrest warrant issued against former cricketer Robin Uthappa for alleged Rs 23 lakh Provident Fund fraud anr

Arrest warrant issued against former cricketer Robin Uthappa for alleged Rs 23 lakh Provident Fund fraud

Cold wave grips North India: IMD warns of severe weather ahead in THESE states AJR

Cold wave grips North India: IMD warns of severe weather ahead in THESE states

Pushpa 2, Stree 2 or Kalki 2898 AD: THIS movie sold most tickets in 2024; Check HERE ATG

Pushpa 2, Stree 2 or Kalki 2898 AD: THIS movie sold most tickets in 2024; Check HERE

Allu Arjun's HIT film Pushpa 2 tops 2024 ticket sales on BookMyShow RBA

Allu Arjun's HIT film Pushpa 2 tops 2024 ticket sales on BookMyShow

Viduthalai 2 box office day 01: Vijay Sethupathi's film beats Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam RBA

Viduthalai 2 box office day 01: Vijay Sethupathi's film beats Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon