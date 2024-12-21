Amazon Prime Video makes key change to subscription plan; read details

Amazon Prime Video is changing its terms of service, impacting how users access the platform on multiple TVs. The change, effective from January, limits simultaneous streaming on TVs, requiring an additional connection for viewing on more than two televisions.

The OTT market in India has grown significantly, especially after the pandemic. Many films are releasing directly on OTT platforms or shortly after their theatrical release, leading to an increase in OTT users.

Amazon Prime offers both content streaming and shopping benefits, making it a popular choice. The company has revised its terms for Prime Video, effective from January, and is notifying users via email.

Currently, Prime members can use up to five devices regardless of type. However, Amazon is now limiting the number of TVs that can stream simultaneously.

To watch Prime Video on more than two TVs at the same time, users will need an additional connection. Devices can be managed through the 'Manage' option in settings. While simultaneous streaming on multiple TVs is restricted, users can still log in on different TVs when others are logged out.

Current subscription prices

Amazon Prime's annual subscription is currently priced at ₹1499, with quarterly and monthly options available. A Prime Lite plan with ads during streaming is also offered. A shopping-only annual plan is available for ₹399.

