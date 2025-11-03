- Home
Allu Sirish–Nayanika Love Story: Two Mischief Makers, One Night, and a Fairytale Romance
Allu Sirish and Nayanika's engagement was a grand affair. Fans are super curious to know how their love story started. Allu Sirish himself has spilled the beans on his love story.
Allu Sirish's engagement with his beloved
Allu Sirish, son of producer Allu Aravind and brother of Allu Arjun, is finally getting married. His grand engagement to his love, Nayanika, was on October 31.
Allu Sirish reveals his love story
While everyone knows Allu Sirish, Nayanika isn't from the film industry. Fans were curious how they met. Sirish himself ended the suspense by revealing his love story.
Those two heroes are the reason
Sirish revealed his love story started thanks to two heroes: Varun Tej and Nithiin. It all began at a party Nithiin threw for Varun Tej after his wedding two years ago.
He met her that night
Nayanika, a friend of Nithiin's wife Shalini, was invited to the party. Allu Sirish was also there, and that's how they first met. Sirish says it all started that night.
I will tell this to my children
'Two years later, we're happily engaged,' Sirish said. He added that when his future kids ask, he'll tell them this story. He shared it to avoid any rumors.