That said, Raaka is not a sequel or direct continuation of Pushpa. Instead, the connection lies more in the approach, focusing on a strong hero-driven story and aiming for pan-India appeal. With director Atlee at the helm and a big cast reportedly including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Tiger Shroff, and Rashmika Mandanna, Raaka is shaping up to be another ambitious project. In short, the link between Raaka and Pushpa is more about strategy and star power than an actual story connection.