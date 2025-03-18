Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know

Read Full Gallery

Allu Arjun is reportedly set to play a villain in Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated sequel. Fans are eagerly awaiting the epic showdown between the two stars.



Allu Arjun, known for his iconic role in Pushpa, is reportedly set to make waves in Bollywood by playing a villain in the much-anticipated sequel, Pathaan 2. The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, is a follow-up to the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. While Shah Rukh Khan’s first film in the franchise was a massive hit, Pathaan 2 is expected to raise the stakes even higher with the addition of Arjun as the antagonist.

The casting of Allu Arjun as the villain in Pathaan 2 has stirred excitement among fans and critics alike. While there hasn’t been an official announcement confirming the role, the news has quickly gone viral on social media. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how the Pushpa actor will challenge SRK’s character on-screen, as the two stars face off in what could be one of the most epic showdowns in Bollywood history. ALSO READ: Allu Arjun to replace Salman Khan in Atlee's next film? Here's what we know so far

However, it’s important to note that the details about the script for Pathaan 2 and its full cast remain under wraps. The news of Allu Arjun’s possible involvement is still speculative, and only time will tell if these reports are confirmed. As of now, there are no official updates from the film's makers or the YRF studio, who have kept tight-lipped about the specifics of the sequel.

Allu Arjun’s potential Bollywood debut as a villain comes after his rise to fame in the South, particularly through Pushpa, which became a nationwide sensation. Interestingly, Allu Arjun had once expressed reluctance toward starring in Hindi films, citing the challenges of crossing over into a new industry. Now, having established himself as one of South India’s top actors, Allu Arjun’s journey to Bollywood is a remarkable one, and his role in Pathaan 2 could be a defining moment in his career. ALSO READ: Pushpa 3 Update: Allu Arjun's highly awaited film may be delayed, producer confirms release THIS year

