Allu Arjun to replace Salman Khan in Atlee's next film? Here's what we know so far

Rumors suggested Salman Khan would star in director Atlee's next big-budget film. However, new information reveals that Allu Arjun has been finalized instead. How much is the budget?

Published: Mar 3, 2025, 11:08 AM IST

All the films directed by director Atlee Kumar have been super hits. His latest film, Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, was a huge success. This film gave Shah Rukh Khan a break. Now, Atlee is starting preparations to direct another big-budget film. After Shah Rukh Khan, there were talks that Atlee's next film would be with Salman Khan. But now, information has emerged that Allu Arjun has been finalized for this film instead of Salman Khan.

Allu Arjun has now created a huge fan base across the country. Pushpa 2 has grossed heavily in almost all states of India. Fans are more eager to see Allu Arjun's film than Salman Khan's film. Not only in South India, but also in North India, Allu Arjun's craze has increased. That's why it is said that Allu Arjun's selection for Atlee's next film has been finalized.

Sun Pictures is producing this film. The special thing is that the budget of this film was initially fixed at Rs 600 crore. But with the selection of Allu Arjun, the budget is expected to increase further, according to reports. The reason is that Allu Arjun has received a remuneration of Rs 300 crore for the film Pushpa 2.

Allu Arjun, who has already received a remuneration of Rs 300 crore, has seen his demand increase further. Hence, reports say that Allu Arjun's remuneration in Atlee's next film will be more than Rs 300 crore. If this is the case, Atlee says that it is not possible to make a big-budget film with the remaining Rs 300 crore or less.

The reason is that Atlee has asked for a whopping Rs 100 crore for directing this film. Hence, if around Rs 400 crore is spent on the remuneration of both, it is impossible to pay the remuneration of others and make the film with the remaining Rs 200 crore. That's why it is said that this budget will exceed Rs 800 crore.

